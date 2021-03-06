Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordASC Historical Criminology
Published on Apr 06, 2021DOI

Knowing about Genocide: Armenian Suffering and Epistemic Struggles

by Joachim J. Savelsberg
Published onApr 06, 2021
Knowing about Genocide: Armenian Suffering and Epistemic Struggles
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Knowing about Genocide: Armenian Suffering and Epistemic Struggles
by Joachim J. Savelsberg
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 30, 2021
  • dx.doi.org
Description

How do victim and perpetrator peoples generate conflicting knowledge about genocide? Using a sociology of knowledge approach, Joachim J. Savelsberg answers this question in the context of the Armenian genocide committed during the First World War. Focusing on Armenians and Turks, Savelsberg examines strategies of silencing, denial, and acknowledgment in everyday interactions, public rituals, law, and politics. He draws on interviews, ethnographic accounts, documents, and eyewitness testimony to illuminate the social processes that drive dueling versions of history. Ultimately, this study reveals the counterproductive consequences of denial in an age of human rights hegemony, demonstrating the implications for populist disinformation campaigns against overwhelming evidence.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with