Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & LawPreprints + Working Papers
Published on Aug 23, 2024DOI

Untangling altruism and parochialism in human intergroup conflict

The scale of violent intergroup conflict in humans is astonishingly large compared to other mammals. This capacity for war is closely linked to our exceptionally cooperative abilities. The parochial altruism model formally describes how within-group cooperation and ...

by Robert Böhm, Luke Glowacki, Hannes Rusch, and Isabel Thielmann
Published onAug 23, 2024
Untangling altruism and parochialism in human intergroup conflict
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Untangling altruism and parochialism in human intergroup conflict
Untangling altruism and parochialism in human intergroup conflict
by Robert Böhm, Luke Glowacki, Hannes Rusch, and Isabel Thielmann
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 19, 2024
  • cris.maastrichtuniversity.nl
Description

Preprint on cris.maastrichtuniversity.nl/en

The scale of violent intergroup conflict in humans is astonishingly large compared to other mammals. This capacity for war is closely linked to our exceptionally cooperative abilities. The parochial altruism model formally describes how within-group cooperation and between-group competition could be dynamically intertwined. However, whether this influential model correctly captures the fast-paced processes of preference adaptation in humans has not been systematically scrutinized yet. Here, we develop the psychometric toolkit required for this task and test key assumptions and predictions of the model in groups involved in real intergroup conflicts of varying intensities (total N = 1,121). Conceptually corroborating the model, we find that our new measures which cleanly separate interindividual altruism from intergroup parochialism characterize individuals’ preferences better than previous metrics and improve behavioral predictions of contributions to conflict. However, our results also show that parochialism varies for different outgroups, a finding that is not anticipated by the model. Thus, the five studies we report here provide new methods for studying individual- and group-level social preferences in the context of intergroup conflict and present new evidence that can inform substantive theoretical improvement.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with