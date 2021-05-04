Skip to main content
Published on Jun 04, 2021DOI

A Rose by Any Other Name: Problems in Defining and Conceptualising Serial Murder with a New Proposed Definition

by Wayne Petherick, Shuktika Bose, Amber McKinley, and Candice Skrapec
Published onJun 04, 2021
The prevalence of serial murder is low; however, it has been the focus of much academic and popular attention. Despite a considerable research base on serial murder, there is still debate as to how it should be defined. This article examines often used definitions of serial murder, followed by a critique of some of the main components of these definitions. From this, a definition is advanced with rationales for the inclusion of the characteristics in the proposed definition. This analysis provides for some clarity in the identification of serial murder and those aspects of the crime used to define it.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
