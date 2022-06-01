Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jul 01, 2022

Construction of radicalization: Examination of an important construct in the explanation of terrorism

by Hillary McNeel, Lisa Sample, and Samantha Clinkinbeard
Published onJul 01, 2022
Construction of radicalization: Examination of an important construct in the explanation of terrorism
Construction of Radicalization: Examination of an Important Construct in the Explanation of Terrorism
by Hillary McNeel, Lisa L. Sample, and Samantha S. Clinkinbeard
Description

Terrorism by extremist groups has garnered much political, media, and scholarly attention since 9/11.1 Although radicalization may not be a necessary cause of terrorism, it has been found to play a role in terrorist pathways, but what we mean by the term “radicalization” is still somewhat of a mystery, because its definition is ever evolving across different groups and people.2 We have all read media stories in which politicians, criminal justice professionals, and/or scholars refer to “radicalized terrorists,” assuming everyone in the United States or globally knows what they mean by “radicalized” people or “radical” terrorism. During the 2016 presidential election, then President Trump often spoke of “radical Islamic terrorism,” but what exactly did he mean by “radical” terrorism, is there nonradical terrorism, is this term being used simply as an adjective, or does the term “radical” have some substantive meaning to which politicians and scholars adhere?

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
