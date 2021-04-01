Skip to main content
Published on May 01, 2021

The needs of families in the prevention of drug use among young people - A pilot study

by Nicola Diamanti, Ramzi Haddad, Alice Rena, Hajer Aounallah-Skhiri, and Gabriele Zanardi
The report describes the results of a pilot project on the needs of families in the prevention of drug use among young people, conducted by UNICRI from January 2019 to August 2020. As part of this initiative, UNICRI carried out research activities in Italy, Lebanon and Tunisia, with the aim of identifying and exploring the priority aspects to support and consolidate the protective role of the family in the prevention of drug use among young people.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
