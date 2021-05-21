Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 21, 2021DOI

Gated Adaptation during the Cape Town Drought: Mentalities, Transitions and Pathways to Partial Nodes of Water Security

by Nicholas P. Simpson, Clifford Shearing, and Benoit Dupont
Published onJun 21, 2021
Gated Adaptation during the Cape Town Drought: Mentalities, Transitions and Pathways to Partial Nodes of Water Security
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Gated Adaptation during the Cape Town Drought: Mentalities, Transitions and Pathways to Partial Nodes of Water Security
by Nicholas P. Simpson, Clifford Shearing, and and Benoit Dupont
  • Hide Description
  • www.researchgate.net
Description

Illustrating how mentalities govern private responses to risk, this article highlights the importance of mental frames in the selection of adaptation pathways. Scholarship emanating out of the Cape Town drought (2015–2018) has drawn attention to the effect of the drought on public mentalities and their response to the drought, transitional governance arrangements and off-grid responses to secure water supply. This article focusses on what mentalities and behaviors may not have changed for private actors that secured water through off-grid means. This is a contrarian view to the dominant drought response discourse, yet critical for understanding and charting future governance arrangements. While it is acknowledged that transforming frames have emerged from the drought and are enabling novel pathways, the article questions the distributional and transition effect of such shifts when considering gated actions that link with conventional or untransformed views and behaviors which themselves entrench alternative response pathways for the affluent. • Highlights • Conventional frames govern private responses to risk. • Mentalities drive the selection of available response technologies. • Range of selected pathways indicate plural and differential views. • Private off-grid and gated responses contest transformed views or behaviors.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with