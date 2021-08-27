Review 2 of "'I’m no expert on qualitative methods, but I’ll know if you write crap': Qualitative Research, Done Dissertations, & Phronetic Criminology"

Vote: Reject

The paper was competently written. That said, I didn’t find that it presented any original ideas presented through the analysis of data. It did provide some thorough literature reviews but it did not present data or an analysis thereof offering conceptual or theoretical ideas that advanced this literature. I applaud the author’s willingness to help others conduct and complete qualitative dissertations, however, in my view, this type of work is more properly placed in outlets such as The Criminologist.