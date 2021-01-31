Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jan 31, 2021DOI

Police Killings of Unarmed Black Americans: A Reassessment of Community Mental Health Spillover Effects

by Justin Nix and M. James Lozada
Published onJan 31, 2021
Police Killings of Unarmed Black Americans: A Reassessment of Community Mental Health Spillover Effects
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Police Killings of Unarmed Black Americans: A Reassessment of Community Mental Health Spillover Effects
by Justin Nix and M. James Lozada
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

We reevaluate the claim from Bor et al. (2018) that “police killings of unarmed black Americans have effects on mental health among black American adults in the general population” (p. 302). The Mapping Police Violence data used by the authors includes 91 incidents involving black decedents who were either (1) not killed by police officers in the line of duty or (2) armed when killed. These incidents should have been removed or recoded prior to analysis. Correctly recoding these incidents decreased in magnitude all of the reported coefficients, and, more importantly, eliminated the reported statistically significant effect of exposure to police killings of unarmed black individuals on the mental health of black Americans in the general population. We caution researchers to vet carefully crowdsourced data that tracks police behaviors and warn against reducing these complex incidents to overly simplistic armed/unarmed dichotomies.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with