Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation Center
Published on Dec 12, 2021DOI

Conceptualization, Implementation, and Management of the New York City Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety (MAP) in 2014. City officials believed the MAP initiative would enhance the quality of life for residents of housing developments operated by the New York City Housing Authority ...

by Wogod Alawlaqi and colleagues
Published onDec 12, 2021
Conceptualization, Implementation, and Management of the New York City Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Conceptualization, Implementation, and Management of the New York City Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety
Conceptualization, Implementation, and Management of the New York City Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety
by JohnJayREC
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Dec 30, 2021
  • johnjayrec.nyc
Description

New York City's MAP strategy marshaled the talents and energies of residents to improve public safety and build healthy communities working in collaboration with local government and nonprofit partners. The initiative implemented MAP in more than a dozen public housing developments spread across New York City. John Jay College's Research and Evaluation Center worked with NORC at the University of Chicago to assess the design and implementation of MAP by observing operations, interviewing local officials and staff, and surveying residents.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with