Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 19, 2024

Us vs. them? The problem of cognitive distortions in policing

Wolfe, S. E., Mclean, K., Alpert, G. P., & Rojek, J. (2024). Us Versus Them? The Problem of Cognitive Distortions in Policing. Police Quarterly, 0(0). https://doi.org/10.1177/10986111241234310

by Scott Wolfe, Kyle McLean, Geoffrey Alpert, and Jeff Rojek
Published onMay 19, 2024
Us vs. them? The problem of cognitive distortions in policing
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Us Versus Them? The Problem of Cognitive Distortions in Policing
by Scott E. Wolfe, Kyle Mclean, Geoffrey P. Alpert, and Jeff Rojek
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Article published in Police Quarterly.

Abstract

The literature on cognitive distortions offers insight on why we continue to face reform challenges regarding police use of force- and citizen interaction-related outcomes. We used two studies of police officers to determine the extent to which one cognitive distortion – dichotomous thinking—was associated with problematic orientations about use of force and citizen interactions. In Study 1, we found that dichotomous thinking was associated with weaker support for de-escalation, procedural justice, and maintaining self-control during hypothetical citizen interactions. Dichotomous thinking also was associated with more support for force-related misconduct. Study 2 showed that officers who engaged in dichotomous thinking were more likely to perceive an immediate and serious threat from watching suspects in body-worn camera videos. Also, they were more likely to believe suspects had greater ability, opportunity, and intent to cause harm. We discuss the practical implications of these findings for policing and police reform.

Wolfe_McLean_Alpert_Rojek_Cognitive_distortions_PQ_preprint-31715964775408.pdf
428 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with