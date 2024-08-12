Los criptomercados ilícitos de tráfico de drogas en la Dark Web: un estudio exploratorio empírico.

Abstract

El estudio de los criptomercados ilícitos de Dark Web constituye uno de los ámbitos de investigación de mayor interés en materia de tráfico de drogas en la actualidad, pues se encuentran en pleno crecimiento. Sus canales de distribución anonimizados y el gran peso de la comunidad online presentan importantes ventajas en el comercio ilegal internacional. Por ello, el presente trabajo tiene como objeto analizar el funcionamiento de los criptomercados ilegales de Dark Web de venta de drogas mediante un estudio exploratorio empírico relativo a 18 criptomercados. Los resultados alcanzados evidencian la enorme diversidad de productos y la descentralización del negocio, así como la importancia de la comunidad de compradores a través de sus valoraciones del producto. Igualmente, los datos resultantes vienen a confirmar la naturaleza compleja y diversa de los criptomercados, especialmente en sus tamaños, normas y fórmulas de pago, cruciales para su permanencia en la clandestinidad.



The study of illicit markets on the Dark Web is one of the most interesting research areas in the field of drug trafficking today, as they are experiencing significant growth. Their anonymized distribution channels and the substantial presence of the online community offer important advantages in international illegal trade. Therefore, the purpose of this work is to analyze the operation of illegal drug markets on the Dark Web through an empirical exploratory study involving 18 markets. The results obtained highlight the immense diversity of products and the decentralization of the business, as well as the significance of the buyer community through their product reviews. Similarly, the resulting data confirm the complex and diverse nature of these markets, particularly in terms of their sizes, rules, and payment methods, which are crucial for their sustainability in the clandestine realm.