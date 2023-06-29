Skip to main content
Temple University, Department of Criminal Justice
Published on Jul 29, 2023
DOI

Results of a national survey of substance use treatment services for youth under community supervision

Background. Despite the heightened risk for substance use (SU) among youth in the juvenile justice system, many do not receive the treatment that they need. Objectives. The purpose of this study is to examine the extent to which youth under community supervision by juvenile ...

by Danica K. Knight and colleagues
by Knight, Danica K., Funk, Rod R., Belenko, Steven, Dennis, Michael, Wiese, Amanda L., Bartkowski, John P., Dembo, Richard, Elkington, Katherine S., Flynn, Patrick M., Harris, Philip W., Hogue, Aaron, Palinkas, Lawrence A., Robertson, Angela A., and Scott, Christy K.
Despite the heightened risk for substance use (SU) among youth in the juvenile justice system, many do not receive the treatment that they need. The purpose of this study is to examine the extent to which youth under community supervision by juvenile justice agencies receive community-based SU services and the factors associated with access to such services. Data are from a nationally representative sample of Community Supervision (CS) agencies and their primary behavioral health (BH) partners. Surveys were completed by 192 CS and 271 BH agencies. SU services are more often available through BH than CS for all treatment modalities. EBPs are more likely to be used by BH than by CS. Co-location of services occurs most often in communities with fewer treatment options and is associated with higher interagency collaboration. Youth are more likely to receive services in communities with higher EBP use, which mediates the relationship between the availability of SU treatment modalities and the proportion of youth served. Findings identify opportunities to strengthen community systems and improve linkage to care.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
