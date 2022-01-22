Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 22, 2022DOI

Cohort Profile: The Zurich Project on the Social Development from Childhood to Adulthood (z-proso)

by Denis Ribeaud, Aja Murray, Lilly Shanahan, Michael J. Shanahan, and Manuel Eisner
Published onFeb 22, 2022
Cohort Profile: The Zurich Project on the Social Development from Childhood to Adulthood (z-proso)
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Cohort Profile: The Zurich Project on the Social Development from Childhood to Adulthood (z-proso)
Cohort Profile: The Zurich Project on the Social Development from Childhood to Adulthood (z-proso)
by Ribeaud, Denis, Murray, Aja, Shanahan, Lilly, Shanahan, Michael J., and Eisner, Manuel
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Feb 21, 2022
  • link.springer.com
Description

The Zurich Project on the Social Development from Childhood to Adulthood (z-proso) began in 2004 in response to the need for a better evidence base to support optimal child social development and prevent crime and violence. Since then, the study has tracked the development of a diverse sample of youths (N = 1,675 in the target sample; ~50% female) from age 7 (n = 1,360) to age 20 (n = 1,180), with primary data collection waves at ages 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, and 20. The study uses a multi-method, multi-informant design that combines teacher, youth, and parent reports with observational and behavioural measures, biosampling, functional imaging, and ecological momentary assessment. Analyses of the data have contributed important evidence to a diversity of topics in child and adolescent development, illuminating the developmental roots of crime and aggression, the impacts of exposure to different forms and combinations of victimisation, and trajectories of mental health and neurodevelopmental symptoms.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with