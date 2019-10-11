Abstract

Cassia Spohn is Regents Professor and Foundation Professor at the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University (ASU). She brings a rich academic background with a Ph.D., M.A., and B.A. in Political Science and Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Spohn’s scholarly contributions are substantial, including authorship of influential books like Policing and Prosecuting Sexual Assault: Inside the Criminal Justice System. Her research is primarily focused on prosecutorial and judicial decision-making, exploring how race, ethnicity, crime, and justice intersect, and investigating the processes surrounding sexual assault cases. Spohn’s academic excellence has been recognized with numerous accolades. In 2013, for instance, she was honored with ASU’s Award for Leading Edge Research in the Social Sciences. Her contributions to criminology have also been acknowledged by her peers, leading to her selection as a Fellow of the American Society of Criminology, the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, and the Western Society of Criminology. Further highlighting her expertise and commitment to justice, in 2017, Spohn was appointed to the Department of Defense Advisory Board on Investigation, Prosecution, and Defense of Sexual Assault in the Armed Forces. Her work continues to influence policy, practice, and academic discourse in criminology and criminal justice. (Visit Spohn’s profile on Google Scholar here and page on Wikipedia here.)

With Eryn Nicole O’Neal (2019)

Keywords: University of Nebraska, Arizona State University, judicial decision-making, The Color of Justice (race, ethnicity, and crime), police and prosecution response to sexual assault, plea-bargaining decisions, rape law reform, sentencing policy and reform.