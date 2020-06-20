Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
DOI

Gun Victimization in the Line of Duty: Fatal and Non-Fatal Firearm Assaults on Police Officers in the United States, 2014-2019

by Michael Sierra-Arévalo and Justin Nix
Published on Jul 20, 2020
Research Summary Using open‐source data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), we analyze national‐ and state‐level trends in fatal and nonfatal firearm assaults of U.S. police officers from 2014 to 2019 (N = 1,467). Results show that (a) most firearm assaults are nonfatal, (b) there is no compelling evidence that the national rate of firearm assault on police has substantially increased during the last 6 years, and (c) there is substantial state‐level variation in rates of firearm assault on police officers. Policy Implications GVA has decided strengths relative to existing data sources on police victimization and danger in policing. We consider the promises and pitfalls of this and other open‐source data sets in policing research and recommend that recent state‐level improvements in use‐of‐force data collection be replicated and expanded to include data on violence against police.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
