Ending mass supervision: Evaluating reforms in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

Description

Probation and parole \u2013 commonly called community supervision \u2013 can be less restrictive alternatives to incarceration, but overly lengthy supervision terms are harmful to the defendant and to public safety. Community supervision rates in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia are particularly high: at the beginning of District Attorney Krasner’s term, 1 in 23 adults in Philadelphia was on community supervision. This evaluation documents two policies to end mass supervision that were implemented in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Under the policies, median supervision lengths decreased by 12 months (a 25% reduction) for felony negotiated guilty pleas and 3 months (a 33% reduction) for misdemeanor negotiated pleas. Prior to the policy changes, white defendants received supervision sentences that were almost 11 months shorter than Black defendants’, on average. The policy reduced the disparity to 5.2 months, a more-than-50% reduction. The policies were implemented without an increase in recidivism: there was no measurable change in re-charge rates between people sentenced under the policies and those sentenced beforehand. The DAO has made progress, but collaboration by all system actors and lawmakers across the Commonwealth is necessary to end mass supervision in Pennsylvania.