Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 04, 2021DOI

Ending mass supervision: Evaluating reforms in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

An assessment documenting reductions in community supervision lengths under two DAO policies. Racial disparities in sentencing decreased and the reforms were implemented without increases in re-charge rates.

by Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA Lab
Published onApr 04, 2021
Ending mass supervision: Evaluating reforms in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Ending mass supervision: Evaluating reforms in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office
  • Hide Description
  • data.philadao.com
Description

Probation and parole \u2013 commonly called community supervision \u2013 can be less restrictive alternatives to incarceration, but overly lengthy supervision terms are harmful to the defendant and to public safety. Community supervision rates in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia are particularly high: at the beginning of District Attorney Krasner’s term, 1 in 23 adults in Philadelphia was on community supervision. This evaluation documents two policies to end mass supervision that were implemented in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Under the policies, median supervision lengths decreased by 12 months (a 25% reduction) for felony negotiated guilty pleas and 3 months (a 33% reduction) for misdemeanor negotiated pleas. Prior to the policy changes, white defendants received supervision sentences that were almost 11 months shorter than Black defendants’, on average. The policy reduced the disparity to 5.2 months, a more-than-50% reduction. The policies were implemented without an increase in recidivism: there was no measurable change in re-charge rates between people sentenced under the policies and those sentenced beforehand. The DAO has made progress, but collaboration by all system actors and lawmakers across the Commonwealth is necessary to end mass supervision in Pennsylvania.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with