Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 09, 2023DOI

Of degens and defrauders: Using open-source investigative tools to investigate decentralized finance frauds and money laundering

Fraud across the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is growing, with victims losing billions to DeFi scams every year. However, there is a disconnect between the reported value of these scams and associated legal prosecutions. We use open-source investigative tools to ...

by Arianna Trozze, Toby Davies, and Bennett Kleinberg
Published onSep 09, 2023
Of degens and defrauders: Using open-source investigative tools to investigate decentralized finance frauds and money laundering
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Of degens and defrauders: Using open-source investigative tools to investigate decentralized finance frauds and money laundering
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Forensic Science International: Digital Investigation

Abstract

Fraud across the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is growing, with victims losing billions to DeFi scams every year. However, there is a disconnect between the reported value of these scams and associated legal prosecutions. We use open-source investigative tools to (1) investigate potential frauds involving Ethereum tokens using on-chain data and token smart contract analysis, and (2) investigate the ways proceeds from these scams were subsequently laundered. The analysis enabled us to (1) uncover transaction-based evidence of several rug pull and pump-and-dump schemes, and (2) identify their perpetrators’ money laundering tactics and cash-out methods. The rug pulls were less sophisticated than anticipated, money laundering techniques were also rudimentary and many funds ended up at centralized exchanges. This study demonstrates how open-source investigative tools can extract transaction-based evidence that could be used in a court of law to prosecute DeFi frauds. Additionally, we investigate how these funds are subsequently laundered.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with