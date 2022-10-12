From Project Bluestone to Operation Soteria Bluestone: An Academic-Police Collaboration

Description

The UK Home Office commissioned a government review of the criminal justice response to rape and serious sexual offences in March 2019 to explore for adult offences criminal justice outcomes, such as the proportion of cases being charged, prosecuted, and convicted in England and Wales. The report boldly concluded that ‘too many rape victims do not receive the justice they deserve’ (George and Ferguson in: Review into the criminal justice system response to adult rape and serious sexual offences across England and Wales: Research report, HMG, 2021, p 3). Launching Operation Soteria as a response to this review, the UK Home Office pledged to increase the number of rape cases making it to court. This contribution is a policy paper which was developed by capturing reflections from [Professor Betsy Stanko captured by reflections from Sarah Crew, and herself—denoted as S below], Chief Constable, Avon and Somerset Police, National Police Chiefs Council Lead for the policing of Adult Rape and Serious Sexual Offences England and Wales, and [Professor Betsy Stanko captured by reflections from Sarah Crew, and herself—denoted as B below], Strategic Advisor and Academic Lead, Project Bluestone and Operation Soteria Bluestone. They consider how this approach to improving the justice response to rape came about, bringing together academics and police forces across the country.