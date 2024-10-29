Skip to main content
University of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
Published on Nov 29, 2024

Breaking good? Young people's mechanisms of resilience, resistance and control

The conventional understanding of resilience often portrays it as a positive outcome emerging from adverse situations. This perspective frequently shapes interventions aimed at bolstering resilience among individuals considered to be in need. Drawing upon data from a European ...

by Claire Fox and Jo Deakin
Published onNov 29, 2024
Breaking good? Young people's mechanisms of resilience, resistance and control
Breaking good? Young people's mechanisms of resilience, resistance and control
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in British Journal of Sociology

Abstract

The conventional understanding of resilience often portrays it as a positive outcome emerging from adverse situations. This perspective frequently shapes interventions aimed at bolstering resilience among individuals considered to be in need. Drawing upon data from a European study, this paper contends that young people's apparent ‘latent rejection’ of favourable opportunities, or their deliberate choice to remain in precarious situations despite having some agency, should be recontextualised as unconventional but valid expressions of resilience. Instead of framing resilience solely as an aspirational concept, we propose a reframing that emphasises its role in coping with and surviving challenging circumstances. Furthermore, we advocate for the adoption of Mason's ‘safe-uncertainty’ model to foster a more practical form of resilience. This approach towards a more sustainable resilience could be valuable in other fields dealing with those populations labelled as ‘vulnerable’, ‘problematic’ or ‘disadvantaged’, and it can, we argue, enhance decision-making skills, and promote the development of robust support networks.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with