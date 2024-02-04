Developing a pilot risk assessment model for law enforcement patrol

Abstract

This report is a product created through the Using Analytics to Improve Officer Safety project, a partnership between the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation. The work examines granular incident data during 2015–2019 from several local law enforcement agencies to identify incident characteristics (characteristics specific to the incident and related to officer tactical response) associated with officer assaults, injuries, and line-of-duty deaths. Using machine learning techniques, the project aims to produce a risk assessment model to link incident characteristics with officer safety outcomes. This work also entails collaborating with participating agencies to identify practices and recommendations to reduce risks to officer safety in the line of duty.