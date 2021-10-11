Better together: A transdisciplinary approach to disrupt human trafficking

Description

Human trafficking is a human rights abuse and a documented global issue. Although it is difficult to determine the exact scale of the problem, it is estimated that nearly 24.9 million people are victims of human trafficking (International Labour Organization and Walk Free Foundation, 2017). Although there is an internationally agreed-upon definition, national and state definitions differ over what constitutes trafficking. The common elements are that traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to exploit someone for the purpose of labor or services (i.e., labor trafficking) or a commercial sex act (i.e., sex trafficking). Although sex trafficking is the focus of much of our discussion, both types are complex social problems that require a thoughtful, targeted approach to address the root causes and systemically alter the landscape. ... We present a transdisciplinary approach to create ISE tools that are built by including perspectives from a diverse team composed of ISE researchers, social scientists, a human trafficking investigative task force and a survivor-centered advisory group. Each group brings a unique viewpoint and helps ensure the results address the roots of the underlying issues surrounding human trafficking.