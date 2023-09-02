Assistant professor in the field of intervention with adult offenders

Job description

The School of Criminology invites applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Professor position in the field of intervention with adult offenders. The School of Criminology at the University of Montreal is the largest criminology department in the Francophonie (https://crim.umontreal.ca/accueil/). The programs offered by the School at undergraduate, graduate and PhD levels are recognized internationally. Many are unique in Canada, and all stand out for a quality of teaching that makes room for both European and American influences.

Responsibilities

The appointed candidate will be expected to teach undergraduate and graduate courses, supervise graduate students, be active in research, publishing, and the transmission of knowledge, and contribute to the activities of the University.

Requirements

Ph. D in criminology or a related discipline;

Strong research record;

Demonstrated ability to provide high-quality university teaching;

An adequate knowledge of the French written and spoken language or a strong commitment to mastering the proficiency level required, in accordance to Université de Montréal’s Language Policy. An institutional learning support program is offered to all professors wishing to learn French or improve their communication skills.

How to submit your application

Applications should be sent to the Department Chair and contain the following documents:

A cover letter that includes one of the following statements: “I am a citizen/permanent resident of Canada” or “I am not a citizen/permanent resident of Canada”;

A curriculum vitae;

One recent publication or research paper;

A presentation of your teaching philosophy (maximum one page);

A presentation of your research program (maximum two pages);

Three letters of recommendation are also to be sent directly to the department chair by the referees

Application file and letters of recommendation must be sent by email before November 1st , 2023 to:

Samuel Tanner, Department Chair School of criminology Faculty of Arts and Sciences – Université de Montréal Phone : +1(514) 343-6111, poste 40567 Email: [email protected] Website: https://crim.umontreal.ca/accueil/

Additional information about the position

Reference number FAS 09-23 / 23 Application deadline Until November 1st, 2023 inclusively Salary Université de Montréal offers competitive salaries and a full range of benefits Starting date As of June 1st , 2024

Diversity and Inclusion

Université de Montréal is strongly committed to fostering diversity and inclusion. Through its Equal Access Employment Program (EAEP), UdeM invites applications from women, Aboriginal people, visible and ethnic minorities, as well as persons with disabilities. We will –confidentially – adapt our recruitment mechanisms to the specific needs of people with disabilities who request it.

UdeM embraces a broad and inclusive definition of diversity that goes beyond applicable laws, and therefore encourages all qualified individuals to apply, regardless of their characteristics. However, in accordance with Canadian immigration requirements, priority will be given to Canadians and permanent residents.

In order to measure the impact of its equity, diversity and inclusion actions, UdeM is collecting data on applicants identifying themselves with one of the groups targeted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, namely women, Aboriginal people, visible minorities, ethnic minorities and people with limitations. To this end, we thank you for completing this self-identification questionnaire. The information you provide through this form is strictly confidential and will be shared only with those responsible for the UdeM EAEP. If you wish, you may also indicate that you belong to one of the targeted groups in your cover letter, which will be reviewed by the selection committee and the assembly of peers.