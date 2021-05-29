apwheele/ResearchDesign

Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2021

Published onJun 29, 2021
Seminar in Criminology Research and Analysis Class (for PhD students in Criminology). CRIM 7301 at UTD specifically when I delivered it in person. See the ClassOverview folder for example syllabus and material related to the final project. Then you have weekly lectures, along with a coding assignment. Code examples are in R, Stata, SPSS, and social network analysis stuff in Python. If you cannot get access to the reading materials, just email me and I will forward them. If a teacher, you can email me for example finished homeworks.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
