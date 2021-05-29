apwheele/ResearchDesign

Description

Seminar in Criminology Research and Analysis Class (for PhD students in Criminology). CRIM 7301 at UTD specifically when I delivered it in person. See the ClassOverview folder for example syllabus and material related to the final project. Then you have weekly lectures, along with a coding assignment. Code examples are in R, Stata, SPSS, and social network analysis stuff in Python. If you cannot get access to the reading materials, just email me and I will forward them. If a teacher, you can email me for example finished homeworks.