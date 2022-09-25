Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Oct 25, 2022DOI

Strategies for Gaining Access to Robbers: The Importance of Identity, Rapport, and Commitment Acts

Researching hard-to-reach populations that are criminally active is difficult. Gaining access to these populations is essential to the success of the project, however, strategies to obtain access can involve navigating through complex and dangerous situations. Prior research ...

by Alejandro Rodriguez and Arthur Vasquez
Published onOct 25, 2022
Strategies for Gaining Access to Robbers: The Importance of Identity, Rapport, and Commitment Acts
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Strategies for Gaining Access to Robbers: The Importance of Identity, Rapport, and Commitment Acts
by Arthur Vasquez and Alejandro Rodriguez
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 25, 2022
  • www.ajqr.org
Description

Researching hard-to-reach populations that are criminally active is difficult. Gaining access to these populations is essential to the success of the project, however, strategies to obtain access can involve navigating through complex and dangerous situations. Prior research has identified a range of factors that can influence the ability of researchers to gain access to offenders. Qualitative projects that encompass obtaining information from individuals mandate researchers to consider from whom they need to gain information, and how to appeal to the individuals. This relationship building is facilitated by strategies of gaining access that aid not only the recruitment of participants but also increase the quality of interactions and data collection. In this paper, we examine the importance of identity, rapport, and commitment acts in relationship building to gain access to active offenders in fieldwork. This contribution offers examples in which researchers can negotiate the difficulties in gaining access.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with