Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jan 25, 2023DOI

The Theorizing of Terrorism within Criminology

by Daren Fisher and Erin M. Kearns
Published onJan 25, 2023
The Theorizing of Terrorism within Criminology
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Theorizing of Terrorism within Criminology1
by Daren Fisher and Erin M. Kearns
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

Objectives. While terrorism studies were once castigated as atheoretical and unempirical, criminology has been well suited to apply theories of crime to terrorism and to then test those theories with rigorous methods and robust data. The present study takes stock of how criminologists have theorized about terrorism and tested those theories over time in 13 of the discipline’s leading journals. Methods. The study systematically examines theoretical framing, hypotheses, methodological approach, focus within criminology and criminal justice, and policy recommendations in terrorism-focused articles. Results. While terrorism has become more central within top journals, sparse attention has been paid to many criminological theories that could help us understand terrorism. Additional qualitative, theoretical, and mixed-methods research is needed. Further, few articles address the making of terrorism laws. We identify other systematic strengths and weaknesses across the literature and highlight domains for future research. Conclusions. Criminological research on terrorism has engaged theories within and beyond the discipline and employed a range of methodologies with diverse data sources to make contributions to both our broader field and to the larger body of scholarship on terrorism. Yet, many opportunities exist for criminologists to expand research on the making, breaking, and reaction to break laws regarding terrorism.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
3
?
Login to discuss
?
Kelly Howard:

A HackerOne verified hacker helped me have access to my infidel Husband chats, calls, social media accounts remotely. I recommend a mail to hackerspytech on googlemail

?
Kelly Howard:

A HackerOne verified hacker helped me have access to my infidel Husband chats, calls, social media accounts remotely. I recommend a mail to hackerspytech on googlemail

Juliana Morales:

Infidelity sucks I've been a victim of infidelity and I can tell you vividly that it hurts, and worse if you couldn't get an evidence to proof your sanity. Few weeks to my weeding I caught my man red handed cheating on me just with the help of hackerspytech at gmail com After my past encounter with some hackers I thought this isn't possible. I was able to find out right on time . Thank you so much hackerspytech at gmail com

ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with