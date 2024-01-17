Dean and Professor

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) and its College of Public Affairs and Community Service (CPACS) seek a visionary, strategic leader to serve as the next dean of the college, starting in July 2024. CPACS is a diverse community of scholars, learners, and staff, and it proudly serves as home to a blend of nationally ranked programs and award-winning programs, including Aviation, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Emergency Management and Disaster Sciences, Gerontology, the Goodrich Scholarship Program, Public Administration, and Social Work. The college is also home to the Division of Continuing Studies and research centers, including the Center for Public Affairs Research, the Nebraska Center for Justice Research, the Juvenile Justice Institute, the William Brennan Labor Institute, and the Nebraska Space Grant. CPACS offers high-caliber educational programs aimed at preparing students for leadership in public service and helping the community solve important problems.

The Dean is the college’s Chief Academic Officer and is charged with providing innovative and effective leadership for the academic departments and interdisciplinary programs comprising the college in collaboration with department chairs and directors. Additionally, as a member of the senior leadership team for the campus, the dean ensures college programming and services align with institutional priorities focused on student success and workforce development, including initiatives focused on developing experiential learning opportunities, fostering community engagement and partnerships, and supporting the development of international programs and partnerships. The next CPACS Dean will have the opportunity to lead collaborative efforts to build on the college’s many successes and develop a compelling vision for CPACS' future. The dean will enhance and grow the college's research and creative activity enterprise, develop, and advance a strategic enrollment management strategy, and prepare CPACS graduates for professional success while strengthening UNO's connection to Omaha.

Broadly speaking, the CPACS Dean provides strategic leadership and administrative oversight for the college regarding student success and degree completion, fostering academic excellence and supporting faculty development, faculty recruitment and retention, fiscal management and resource development, academic program vitality and sustainability, strategic planning, personnel management, and college engagement and representation on campus and in the community. Additionally, the Dean is expected to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment that honors and supports shared governance, encourages transparency in decision-making, and is characterized by communication and collaboration.

Successful candidates must have an earned degree and distinguished accomplishments commensurate with appointment as a tenured Professor in one of the college’s academic departments, a track record of successful and progressive academic leadership experience, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills. Additional qualifications include a demonstrated commitment to student success and engagement, experience building community partnerships and garnering philanthropic support, managerial and business acumen, and the ability to foster a shared vision and lead strategic planning.

The deadline for beginning to review applications has been extended to February 9, 2024, and will continue until the position is filled. All applications must be submitted electronically via the UNO Employment website at: https://unomaha.peopleadmin.com/postings/18826

To learn more about this leadership opportunity, including a detailed Leadership Profile and information about the college, UNO, and Omaha, please visit the CPACS Dean Search webpage: https://www.unomaha.edu/academic-affairs/position-search-pages/cpacs-dean-search.php

Inquiries about the position and candidate nominations are welcome. For a confidential conversation about the CPACS Dean opportunity, please contact Juan Casas, Dean of Graduate Studies and search committee co-chair, at [email protected] or David Richards, Dean of UNO Libraries and search committee co-chair, at [email protected]. Nominations can be submitted on the CPACS Dean Search webpage or by contacting Candice Batton, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Faculty Affairs, at 402.554.4452 or via email at [email protected]. All inquiries and nominations will be held in the strictest of confidence. The University and college have a strong commitment to achieving diversity among the faculty and staff.

The University of Nebraska does not discriminate based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, marital status, and/or political affiliation in its programs, activities, or employment. UNO is a VEVRAA Federal Contractor and an E-Verify employer.