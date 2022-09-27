Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Oct 27, 2022DOI

The Rodney King incident and verdict revisited: Examining opinion-mobilizing effects using data from Southern California in 1991 and 1992

by Christof Nägel and Amy Nivette
Published onOct 27, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 01, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Purpose We revisit the Rodney King incident and verdict to study their effect on confidence in local police using a design-based causal inference approach. Methods We apply rigorous state-of-the-art quasi-experimental methods to analyze survey data from Southern California and Los Angeles in 1991 and 1992 overlapping with the two focal events. Results While we find a substantial decrease in confidence in the local police both after the incident as well as the verdict, contrary to previous research using non-quasi-experimental designs, our results demonstrate that the loss of confidence caused by the incident varied only modestly by ethnicity and not at all by political orientation. The negative effect of the verdict only varied to a limited extent by political orientation but not ethnicity. Additionally, although there is robust evidence that the incident in 1991 did indeed have a causal negative effect, this evidence is substantially weaker for the effect of the verdict. Given the pre-existing negative time trend prior to the acquittal in April 1992, it is doubtful that the verdict itself played a causal role in mobilizing public opinion. Conclusions Our results shed new light on these two pivotal events and their consequences, which are discussed alongside contemporary research on police-citizen relations.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with