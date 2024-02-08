Location: Manchester Salary: £36,024 to £44,263 depending on relevant experience Hours: Full Time Contract Type: Fixed-Term/Contract

Placed On: 1st March 2024 Closes: 22nd March 2024 Job Ref: HUM-024902

Overall purpose of the job

The Department of Criminology sits within the School of Social Sciences and is a research-oriented department delivering excellent teaching to undergraduate and postgraduate students. We are seeking to appoint a new Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology to support core teaching on our BA Criminology and postgraduate programmes.

The appointment is for 12 months.

Research and teaching expertise of the successful candidate will be in the area of quantitative criminology, in any substantive area.

The School is strongly committed to promoting equality and diversity, including the Athena SWAN charter for gender equality in higher education. The School holds a Bronze Award which recognises our good practice in relation to gender; including flexible working arrangements, family-friendly policies, and support to allow staff achieve a good work-life balance. All appointments will be made on merit.

