Job Openings of Consortium MembersUniversity of Manchester, Department of Criminology
Published on Mar 08, 2024

Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology

The Department of Criminology sits within the School of Social Sciences and is a research-oriented department delivering excellent teaching to undergraduate and postgraduate students. We are seeking to appoint a new Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology to support core ...

by University of Manchester
Published onMar 08, 2024
Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology
Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology
Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology
Description

Learn more at jobs.ac.uk

Location:

Manchester

Salary:

£36,024 to £44,263 depending on relevant experience

Hours:

Full Time

Contract Type:

Fixed-Term/Contract

Placed On:

1st March 2024

Closes:

22nd March 2024

Job Ref:

HUM-024902

Overall purpose of the job

The Department of Criminology sits within the School of Social Sciences and is a research-oriented department delivering excellent teaching to undergraduate and postgraduate students. We are seeking to appoint a new Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology to support core teaching on our BA Criminology and postgraduate programmes.

The appointment is for 12 months.

Research and teaching expertise of the successful candidate will be in the area of quantitative criminology, in any substantive area.

The School is strongly committed to promoting equality and diversity, including the Athena SWAN charter for gender equality in higher education. The School holds a Bronze Award which recognises our good practice in relation to gender; including flexible working arrangements, family-friendly policies, and support to allow staff achieve a good work-life balance. All appointments will be made on merit.

What you will get in return:

  • Fantastic market leading Pension scheme

  • Excellent employee health and wellbeing services including an Employee Assistance Programme

  • Exceptional starting annual leave entitlement, plus bank holidays

  • Additional paid closure over the Christmas period

  • Local and national discounts at a range of major retailers

As an equal opportunities employer we welcome applicants from all sections of the community regardless of age, sex, gender (or gender identity), ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and transgender status.  All appointments are made on merit.

Our University is positive about flexible working – you can find out more here

Hybrid working arrangements may be considered.         

Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Any recruitment enquiries from recruitment agencies should be directed to [email protected].

Any CV’s submitted by a recruitment agency will be considered a gift.

Enquiries about the vacancy, shortlisting and interviews:

Name: Prof. Rose Broad

Email: [email protected] 

General enquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Technical support:

https://jobseekersupport.jobtrain.co.uk/support/home

This vacancy will close for applications at midnight on the closing date.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
