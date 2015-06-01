Parole Officer Attitudes Towards Parolees: Assessing the Link between Global Orientations and Specific Attributions

Description

In 2009, the Bureau of Justice Statistics awarded the New Mexico Statistical Analysis Center funds to assess the factors that shape criminal justice professionals’ perceptions of, and attitudes toward, parolees. The New Mexico Statistical Analysis Center previously finished a report examining the attitudes of correctional employees. The current report details the results of the second stage of this research, which examines the factors that shape probation and parole officer perceptions of, and attitudes toward, parolees. This study was funded by the Bureau of Justice Statistics with a grant awarded in 2010.