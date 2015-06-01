Skip to main content
Published on Jul 01, 2015

Parole Officer Attitudes Towards Parolees: Assessing the Link between Global Orientations and Specific Attributions

In 2009, the Bureau of Justice Statistics awarded the New Mexico Statistical Analysis Centerfunds to assess the factors that shape criminal justice professionals’ perceptions of, and attitudestoward, parolees. The New Mexico Statistical Analysis Center previously finished a ...

by Dale Willits, Lisa Broidy, and Christopher Lyons
Published onJul 01, 2015
In 2009, the Bureau of Justice Statistics awarded the New Mexico Statistical Analysis Center funds to assess the factors that shape criminal justice professionals’ perceptions of, and attitudes toward, parolees. The New Mexico Statistical Analysis Center previously finished a report examining the attitudes of correctional employees. The current report details the results of the second stage of this research, which examines the factors that shape probation and parole officer perceptions of, and attitudes toward, parolees. This study was funded by the Bureau of Justice Statistics with a grant awarded in 2010.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
