Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 21, 2022DOI

Radical right populism and the sociology of punishment: Towards a research agenda

by Claire Hamilton
Published onJul 21, 2022
Radical right populism and the sociology of punishment: Towards a research agenda
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Radical right populism and the sociology of punishment: Towards a research agenda
by Claire Hamilton
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 18, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

The recent populist ‘explosion’ in the US, UK and Europe has pushed radical right populist movements to the centre of western politics. Given criminology's long experience of penal populism in the 1980s and subsequent decades, these developments raise important questions as to the role of sociology of punishment, and the wider discipline of criminology, in responding to far-right populism. This article aims to takes stock of the existing literature on this phenomenon with a view to proposing a tentative criminological research agenda that may contribute to our understanding of the recent rise of authoritarian politics in Europe, the UK and US. While highlighting the continued salience of the emotions in contemporary ‘security populism’, the article cautions against what has been described as a ‘pathologising’ approach to research in this area. Building on this, the paper advances an argument for a criminological research agenda based on a post-dualistic understanding of political affects that seeks to move the analytic focus beyond negativity.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with