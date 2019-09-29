Skip to main content
A configurative synthesis of evidence for fear in the criminal decision-making process

by Paul Gill, Lisa Tompson, Zoe Marchment, Florian Hetzel, Sanaz Zolghadriha, and Aiden Sidebottom
This paper reviews what previous research has found on the role of fear and other associated feelings in the criminal decision-making process, and the techniques that might plausibly amplify such emotions so as to reduce or disrupt intent. To this aim, we conduct a systematic review of the offender decision-making literature (23 studies), incorporating a qualitative synthesis of the role of fear in the criminal decision-making process. The results section is formed of six parts based on dominant themes identified in our eligible studies, namely evidence of fear in offender decision-making, the presumed sources of fear, variation in levels and/or the effect of fear across offenders, the specific role of fear across aspects of the crime process (before, during, after), the results of fear and offender fear management processes. We conclude with a discussion of the implication for crime prevention policies.

 

ISSN 2766-7170
