CrimRxiv Consortium joined by University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of leading institutions in open criminology, has announced its newest member: the University of Liverpool’s Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology. Housed in the School of Law and Social Justice, the department is renowned for its commitment to research-based knowledge that supports social justice.

Scott Jacques, founder of CrimRxiv and its associate director for sustainability, stated, “Liverpool's innovative approach to criminology aligns perfectly with the Consortium's mission to make scholarship accessible for the greater good. Together, we'll build a field that's more open, collaborative, and impactful.”

Liverpool becomes the Consortium’s 26th member, joining a diverse group of institutions from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, South Asia, Spain, and the United States. The network launched nearly a year ago.

Professor Shadd Maruna, who recently became Head of the Department, remarked, “This partnership will amplify our voice in the global academic community and ensure our cutting-edge criminological research reaches a wider audience.”

To increase their visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their open access publications. Liverpool’s Hub highlights their research and is now available for browsing.

“We’re committed to making our findings freely available to policymakers, practitioners, and the public,” Maruna added. “Collaborating with other leading institutions will open opportunities, not only for us but everyone.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account.