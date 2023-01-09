Social Science & the American Crime Problem: An Open Online Course

Abstract

This document is a broad overview of Social Science & the American Crime Problem, as taught by Scott Jacques, at Georgia State University (GSU). The course is themed as a book club. Students read, annotate, discuss, and reflect on six books. Each book illuminates the development, persistence, and change of social, historical, political, economic, and/or spatial patterns in the American crime problem, including control of it. Each book is open access, so free for everyone. This document is open access, too. The course work is done on Perusall, a teaching software program that is free to everyone (but not open access per se). The course emphasizes no-cost learning and open educational resources (OER) for two reasons: to increase student success by eliminating the cost of textbooks; and, to increase the course’s impact by enabling other instructors to use or adapt it. The first outcome will boost students’ “return-on-investment” (ROI), the second will boost that of instructors. In addition, the course emphasizes Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILTed), especially clear and fair evaluation. After an introduction to the course, the rest of this document presents information on each book, the six of which we use to structure the course, prior to a conclusion module. This course syllabus includes the Appendix at the end.

To begin the course, familiarize yourself with this Syllabus (i.e., this document) and follow its instructions. This Syllabus is a general plan for the course, deviations may be necessary. The Appendix is part of this Syllabus. (Last updated January 8, 2024.)

CRJU 2200: SOCIAL SCIENCE & THE AMERICAN CRIME PROBLEM This is a Core IMPACTS course that is part of the Social Sciences area. Core IMPACTS refers to the core curriculum, which provides students with essential knowledge in foundational academic areas. This course will help master course content, and support students’ broad academic and career goals. This course should direct students toward a broad Orienting Question: • How do I understand human experiences and connections? Completion of this course should enable students to meet the following Learning Outcomes: • Students will effectively analyze the complexity of human behavior, and how historical, economic, political, social, or geographic relationships develop, persist, or change. Course content, activities and exercises in this course should help students develop the following Career-Ready Competencies: • Intercultural Competence • Perspective-Taking • Persuasion

Description

This course provides a broad theoretical and empirical overview of the American crime problem. Exploring crime from a social science perspective, the course develops a survey understanding of how the patterned influence of social institutions (family, government, schools), subcultures, and the psychology of everyday life come together to shape how society defines, organizes, and responds to crime.

Goals

After finishing this course, you should be able to:

Define and identify types of the American crime problem. Distinguish between aspects of the American crime problem. Analyze the causes and consequences of the American crime and control. Critically evaluate theory, research, and policy on social scientific factors affecting crime and control. Direct their own learning by managing your time, motivating yourself, and engaging independently. Discover and act on their own curiosity by exploring topics in depth and connecting course topics to your own interests and goals.

Materials

This course is taught by several instructors at GSU, all of whom put their own spin on it. The version before you is mine. It aims to be one big open educational resource (OER): a package of learning materials that are “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions.” The goals are to increase, one, student success by removing a cost-barrier to knowledge and, two, the course’s impact by enabling other instructors to use and adapt it. What parts of this course are OER? This Syllabus and the six books that serve as our “readings.” Here, they are listed in alphabetical order (not their order of use):

Platform

I’ve uploaded our materials to Perusall, a platform to “Amplify student engagement, collaboration, and community with the social annotation platform that works with all types of content, including books.” Though Perusall is not OER per se, it is free for students and instructors to use. All work is done and graded on Persuall: communally to annotate and individually to reflect. The Appendix has help-resources to get you started with Persuall.

Activities

This course emphasizes reading-and-writing with two activities: Annotation and Reflection. For each reading, you’ll “annotate” by highlighting its text to add comments, questions, replies, discussion points, et cetera. For the sum of readings in a module, you’ll “reflect” by writing about their connections to your personal experiences and views. Think of this course and these activities as part of our “book club.” The positive effects are seen in The Maximum Security Book Club, The Prison Book Club, and The Soul Knows No Bars, for example. By participating in our book club, you’ll know more about and better understand social science and the American crime problem, specifically. They’ll generally improve your vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. You’ll become a better (critical) thinker, writer, and communicator. You’ll develop intercultural competence, perspective-taking, and persuasion to better understand human experiences and connections.

Assignments

Those activities are performed and evaluated (i.e., graded) as part of two assignment-types:

For each Annotation, you’ll focus on a reading, either this Syllabus or one of the 6 books (see Materials). Thus, there’s a total of 7 Annotations. With this assignment, I force your attention to aspects of the course-topic (social science and the American crime problem) that I want you to know (i.e., the readings’ lessons); but you choose which subaspects to focus on based on your interests (e.g., one chapter- or section-topic vs. another). For each Reflection, you’ll draw on a reading. There’s a total of 7 Reflections, one for the introductory module and one per book. With this assignment, you explicitly connect the books to your life, such that the former informs the latter and vice versa.

Final Grade

Your final grade is calculated thusly:

Annotation: 85% of final grade; each is worth ~12.14%. Reflection: 15% of final grade; each is worth ~2.14%.

The Appendix has more information on grading.

Scoring Criteria

In addition to OER, this course emphasizes Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILTed)…

Annotation-work is scored through the Perusall algorithm based on predetermined scoring metrics and points, as shown below. Using this tool ensures that all students are objectively evaluated based on the same standards. Your “credit” is determined on an all-or-none basis, meaning you will either receive full points or no points for each assignment. You will receive full credit—in Perusall and automatically synced with iCollege—once you reach or exceed 100% on an assignment, as auto-graded by Perusall. Until you reach 100%, your score will be a 0 in Perusall and in iCollege; no partial credit is given. It is possible to reach 140% because the scoring metrics add up to this amount; see the following table. This gives you some discretion in where to focus your efforts and leeway in completion.

Metric in Perusall Points Possible How to Earn Points and Full-Credit on Annotation “Content” 60 Submit 30 high-quality comments on the book “Active Engagement Time” 60 Spend 4 hours actively engaging with the book “Getting Responses” 20 Post 8 comments replied to by classmates “Total” 140 Reach 100 points or more

Reflection-work is more straightforward: you need to answer each question (there’s usually four) with 100 words or more.

For Annotation- and Reflection-work, there are no “right” or “wrong” answers here, though they should be informed by the readings. The only rules are you must (1) seriously interact with the readings and your peers, (2) not quote, but rather always use your own words, and (3) behave with academic integrity. Breaking a rule is punished with a score of zero on the assignment, and, for the third rule, possibly other sanctions; for details, see “Academic Integrity” in the Appendix.

Platform Rejoinder

You must always access Perusall assignments via their respective links on our iCollege homepage. Otherwise, your grades won’t transfer automatically and that’s bad for your grade.

Course Outline

There are eight modules (sections) in this course, starting with Module 0 and ending with Module 7. Module 0 is introductory. Modules 0-6 are two weeks each, with work due on their last-Friday at 5 pm. Module 7 is a single week for make-up work. This table lists the course’s modules (0-7) with their respective pattern of emphasis, timing, assignments, and readings. Module-to-module, we have the same sequence of activities: read; as you go, annotate (including discuss); at the end, reflect. The work is consistent so you can focus on the lessons. All work is done, submitted, and graded on Persuall; see the Appendix for help using it. To be clear, there are no tests, large exams, or final projects. Rather, your performance is evaluated throughout the semester. This means you can provide a reasonable, steady level of effort throughout the semester. The workload is manageable if you budget your time well. Everyone processes information at different speeds, so you will have to figure out for yourself how much time it takes. As a general rule, a 3 credit hour course should require 7-8 hours of work per week (in a fall/spring semester).

Module #) Pattern of Emphasis Weeks in Semester Reading for Annotation and Reflection Due 5 pm 0) - W1-2 Syllabus (this doc) Jan 19 1) Social W3-4 Sexual Consent Feb 2 2) Historical W5-6 Prison of Democracy Feb 16 3) Political W7-8 Mirage of Police Reform Mar 1 4) Economic W9-10 Precarious Claims Mar 22 5) Spatial W11-12 Borders as Infrastructure Apr 5 6) All W13-14 Command and Persuade Apr 19 7) - W15 Make-up Apr 26

Module 0

The first two weeks of the semester are for Module 0. The objective is to familiarize you with the course structure, activities, and learning platform Perusall. This work is graded and due at the module’s end; refer to the Course Outline for the exact date. There is one reading in Module 0: this Syllabus, AKA “Introduction.” You’ll annotate it, then complete your first Reflection. You should begin this work after you finish reading this Syllabus (on crimrxiv.com) and the Appendix (on scottjacques.pubpub.org). Once you’re ready, complete the assignments in this order by following these steps:

Assignment 1) Where to start 2) What work to do 3) How to get full-credit 1) “Introduction: Read, Annotate, Discuss” Click the associated link on our iCollege homepage Reread and annotate in Perusall Fulfill scoring criteria for Annotation-work 2) “Introduction: Reflection” Same as above Answer the questions Fulfill scoring criteria for Reflection-work

Module 7

There’s no new work during Module 7. You have until its end (see Course Outline) to earn full credit on earlier assignments that are incomplete…

Module 1-6

Next, you’ll annotate and reflect on books in Modules 1-6. The objective is to fulfill the Course Goals, above. This work is graded and due at each module’s end; refer to the Course Outline for exact dates. In each Module, 1-6, there’s ONE document to annotate: the book. Each book is its own document in Perusall. You’ll annotate each document and, in turn, complete the associated Reflection. When you’re ready to start any of Modules 1-6, complete the same steps above: in iCollege, open the Annotation (e.g., “Sexual Consent: Read, Annotate, Discuss”), which’ll bring you to Persuall, where you write comments and actively engage with the book; once finished, open the Reflection via iCollege and answer the questions in Perusall.

Ideally, if you were to evenly space-out a module’s work over its two-week period, you’d do something like:

Early in the first week, read and form your thoughts on the reading; in Perusall, refer to the instructions for “critical reading questions.” In the first and second weeks, annotate the reading; in Perusall, refer to the instructions for “annotation themes.” In the second week, reply to classmates to discuss the reading; refer to the instructions for “discussion themes.” Finally, any time before the deadline, address the Reflection questions based on what you’ve learned, connecting them to your personal experiences and views.

Because this course is part of the “Core IMPACTS” program, Modules 1-5 emphasize a different pattern: social, historical, political, economic, or spatial. Module 6 brings them together. You’ll analyze how these factors (“variables”) affect, and get affected by, aspects of the American crime problem. Further details, including module-specific learning outcomes, are in this final table.

Module/book overview

Module) Reading title Why this book Abstract Pay special attention Learning objectives Note: The above format/pattern is used below.

0) Syllabus To get practice with the platform, and get a stronger sense of this course, you will read, annotate, discuss, and reflect on this document. You do the reflection last, accessing the assignment via a separate link on our iCollege homepage: “Introduction: Reflection.” More details are at this document’s end. 1 ) Sexual Consent We begin the course with Sexual Consent, by Milena Popova. This may seem like a strange selection, so let us tell you the backstory. In an earlier version of this course, there was a module on "Sex," with books about rape, pedophiles, sex trafficking, and prostitution. It was the fourth book, to be exact. When the time came, students emailed me to say they had been sexually assaulted in the past, explaining how this affected them and their ability to study. Obviously this is heartbreaking. A big part of the American crime problem is sexual assault. Among college students, it probably causes more harm than any other offense. It is hard to know because, understandably, many victims are reluctant to talk about it. So when I saw Sexual Consent is open access, I decided to assign it from the start so the lessons can be used ASAP. The #MeToo movement has focused public attention on the issue of sexual consent. People of all genders, from all walks of life, have stepped forward to tell their stories of sexual harassment and violation. In a predictable backlash, others have taken to mass media to inquire plaintively if “flirting” is now forbidden. This volume in the MIT Press Essential Knowledge series offers a nuanced introduction to sexual consent by a writer who is both a scholar and an activist on this issue. It has become clear from discussions of the recent high-profile cases of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and others that there is no clear agreement over what constitutes consent or non-consent and how they are expressed and perceived in sexual situations. This book presents key strands of feminist thought on the subject of sexual consent from across academic and activist communities and covers the history of research on consent in such fields as psychology and feminist legal studies. It discusses how sexual consent is negotiated in practice, from “No means no” to “Yes means yes,” and describes what factors might limit individual agency in such negotiations. It examines how popular culture, including pornography, romance fiction, and sex advice manuals, shapes our ideas of consent; explores the communities at the forefront of consent activism; and considers what meaningful social change in this area might look like. Going beyond the conventional cisgender, heterosexual norm, the book lists additional resources for those seeking to improve their practice of consent, survivors of sexual violence, and readers who want to understand contemporary debates on this issue in more depth. While reading, pay special attention to social patterns in sexual assault and its control, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why social factors (e.g., cultures, institutions) are evident in the motives, processes, and consequences of sexual assault. After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of sexual assault. 2) Identify different types of sexual assault. 3) Identify different types of control as relates to sexual assault. 4) Analyze social patterns in sexual assault. 5) Analyze social patterns in the control of sexual assault. 2) Prison of Democracy The next book is Sara Benson's The Prison of Democracy: Race, Leavenworth, and the Culture of Law. The first selection (Sexual Assault) shows the American crime problem is not a distant phenomenon, but in our homes and on our college campuses. With the second book, we go the opposite direction: back in time more than a hundred years, to a very different type of campus: that of a prison, namely Leavenworth Penitentiary on the Kansas/Missouri border. We must know history to understand the present and predict or improve the future. From a social science perspective, the “beauty” of a prison is it makes control so visible. The layout of a prison is not random but, instead, reflects the societies in which they are constructed. Different times and places have varying views of crime and punishment, criminals and governments. As they change, they qualitatively reshape prison; altering its purpose, administration, and architecture of prison. Likewise, socio-historical changes affect the quantity of control, such as the number of prisons and prisoners. As you may know, the United States has the highest imprisonment rate of any country in the world. It has not always been like that. Built in the 1890s at the center of the nation, Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary was designed specifically to be a replica of the US Capitol Building. But why? The Prison of Democracy explains the political significance of a prison built to mimic one of America’s monuments to democracy. Locating Leavenworth in memory, history, and law, the prison geographically sits at the borders of Indian Territory (1825–1854) and Bleeding Kansas (1854–1864), both sites of contestation over slavery and freedom. Author Sara M. Benson argues that Leavenworth reshaped the design of punishment in America by gradually normalizing state-inflicted violence against citizens. Leavenworth’s peculiar architecture illustrates the real roots of mass incarceration—as an explicitly race- and nation-building system that has been ingrained in the very fabric of US history rather than as part of a recent post-war racial history. The book sheds light on the truth of the painful relationship between the carceral state and democracy in the US—a relationship that thrives to this day. While reading, pay special attention to historical patterns in prison, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why temporal eras (i.e., chronological event spans, or years, distinguished by their events etc.) of prison design—purpose, administration, and architecture—are similar, different, why, and to what effect. After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of prison. 2) Identify different types of prison. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of prison. 4) Explain and evaluate links between prison’s various purposes, administrative models, and architectural designs. 3) Mirage of Police Reform Our third book is Robert E. Worden and Sarah J. McLean's Mirage of Police Reform: Procedural Justice and Police Legitimacy. Police bring offenders (e.g., people who commit sexual assault) to the court system, which sends them to prison, among other destinations. Police departments and officers have the power to police, you could say. Like prison, police have varying purposes, practices, and technologies (architectural and otherwise). At present, in historical perspective, the police have more power than ever. The public grants this power for its own protection. But "the public" is made up of many populations. Serving them, in toto and as segments, is a matter of politics and public affairs. Ideally, everyone finds themselves in a win-win position, but competing interests and zero-sum games are the reality of governance. “To protect and serve” is easier said than done, especially as the lines between “good guy” and “bad guy” dissipate. Some policing measures do more harm than good, despite the best intentions of police and the public that empowers them. In the United States, the exercise of police authority—and the public’s trust that police authority is used properly—is a recurring concern. Contemporary prescriptions for police reform hold that the public would better trust the police and feel a greater obligation to comply and cooperate if police-citizen interactions were marked by higher levels of procedural justice by police. In this [module's] book, Robert E. Worden and Sarah J. McLean argue that the procedural justice model of reform is a mirage. From a distance, procedural justice seemingly offers a relief from strained police-community relations. But a closer look at police organizations and police-citizen interactions shows that the relief offered by such reform is, in fact, illusory. A procedural justice model of policing is likely to be only loosely coupled with police practice, despite the best intentions, and improvements in procedural justice on the part of police are unlikely to result in corresponding improvements in citizens’ perceptions of procedural justice. While reading, pay special attention to political patterns in police/ing and authority more broadly, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how, why, and to what effect police/ing are shaped by shared and competing interests in government and public affairs. After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of authority and police. 2) Identify different relationships between authority and policing. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of police. 4) Explain and evaluate the reciprocal effects of authority and police. 4) Precarious Claims With Shannon Gleeson's book, Precarious Claims: The Promise and Failure of Workplace Protections in the United States, we bring the course back to another “everyday” problem that receives less attention, and less control, than it deserves: employers victimizing their employees. Like sexual assault, work victimization is not always recognized as criminal. Despite causing substantial harm, work victimization gets perceived as “less serious” than stereotyped versions of robbery and burglary, for instance. This is generally true of “white collar crime”: that is nonviolent, financially motivated, and occurs in the context of legal business. Workers and companies are in conflict, just ask Karl Marx. Companies reap a bigger profit when they pay workers less. They save money by putting workers in harm’s way; by refusing to acknowledge wrongdoing; and, by minimizing financial compensation for victims. When something goes wrong on the job, what do employees do? Precarious Claims tells the human story behind the bureaucratic process of fighting for justice in the U.S. workplace. The global economy has fueled vast concentrations of wealth that have driven a demand for cheap and flexible labor. Workplace violations such as wage theft, unsafe work environments, and discrimination are widespread in low-wage industries such as restaurants, retail, hospitality, and domestic work, where jobs are often held by immigrants and other vulnerable workers. Despite the challenges they face, these workers do seek justice. Why and how do they come forward, and what happens once they do? Based on extensive fieldwork in Northern California, Shannon Gleeson investigates the array of gatekeepers with whom workers must negotiate in the labor standards enforcement bureaucracy and, ultimately, the limited reach of formal legal protections. Gleeson also tracks how workplace injustices—and the arduous process of contesting them—have long-term effects on their everyday lives. Workers sometimes win, but their chances are precarious at best. While reading, pay special attention to economic patterns in workplace victimization, protection, and legal remedies, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why those behaviors are shaped by the financial benefits/rewards and costs/risks for companies, workers, and others. After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of workplace victimization. 2) Identify different types of workplace victimization. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of workplace victimization. 4) Explain and evaluate different efforts to prevent and remedy workplace victimization. 5) Borders as Infrastructure In this fifth module, we gain international perspective with Huub Dijstelbloem's Borders as Infrastructure: The Technopolitics of Border Control. By definition, action is international when it occurs across countries, the realm of political geography. A border is an imaginary line in space, separating one sovereign territory from another. Border control amounts to letting the "right people" across the line, in either direction; stopping the rest; and, protecting everyone but, in reality, some people more than others. To the extent that nations work together in border control, they engage in international cooperation; against each other, international competition. Nations come into cooperation and competition for many reasons. Enemies can become bedfellows; neighbors into combatants. All of this has been complicated--in some ways improved, in others damaged--by technological revolutions, the most recent due to computers and the internet, which eviscerated physical borders with digital bridges, but that also give powerful new tools to those who control "our" borders. How and why are borders put up and maintained, taken down and evaded? (Ideally, we would read a book that more so puts the United States centerstage, but such a book has not been written, or at least not published open access.) In Borders as Infrastructure, Huub Dijstelbloem brings science and technology studies, as well as the philosophy of technology, to the study of borders and international human mobility. Taking Europe's borders as a point of departure, he shows how borders can transform and multiply and how they can mark conflicts over international orders. Borders themselves are moving entities, he claims, and with them travel our notions of territory, authority, sovereignty, and jurisdiction. The philosophies of Bruno Latour and Peter Sloterdijk provide a framework for Dijstelbloem's discussion of the material and morphological nature of borders and border politics. Dijstelbloem offers detailed empirical investigations that focus on the so-called migrant crisis of 2014–2016 on the Greek Aegean Islands of Chios and Lesbos; the Europe surveillance system Eurosur; border patrols at sea; the rise of hotspots and “humanitarian borders”; the technopolitics of border control at Schiphol International Airport; and the countersurveillance by NGOs, activists, and artists who investigate infrastructural border violence. Throughout, Dijstelbloem explores technologies used in border control, including cameras, databases, fingerprinting, visual representations, fences, walls, and monitoring instruments. Borders can turn places, routes, and territories into “zones of death.” Dijstelbloem concludes that Europe's current relationship with borders renders borders—and Europe itself—an 'extreme infrastructure' obsessed with boundaries and limits. While reading, pay special attention to spatial patterns in border control, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why the geography of nations and people, crime and security affect who is allowed where, and how that is enforced. After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of border control. 2) Identify different types of border control. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of border control. 4) Explain and evaluate different efforts to control borders. 6) Command and Persuade Our final book is Command and Persuade: Crime, Law, and the State across History, by Peter Baldwin. This section culminates our exploration of analog crime and control. We started with sexual consent/assault, then went to imprisonment, policing, workplace victimization, and border control. This last book is more sweeping, intended as a general treatment of crime and control. Likewise, I want you to approach this book by "zooming out." Think "big ideas." Try to see what makes humans the same, and what divides us. These differences and similarities are social, historical, political, economical, and spatial. How are they generally patterned with crime and control? How have these patterns developed, persisted, and changed? Levels of violent crime have been in a steady decline for centuries—for millennia, even. Over the past five hundred years, homicide rates have decreased a hundred-fold. We live in a time that is more orderly and peaceful than ever before in human history. Why, then, does fear of crime dominate modern politics? Why, when we have been largely socialized into good behavior, are there more laws that govern our behavior than ever before? In Command and Persuade, Peter Baldwin examines the evolution of the state's role in crime and punishment over three thousand years. Baldwin explains that the involvement of the state in law enforcement and crime prevention is relatively recent. In ancient Greece, those struck by lightning were assumed to have been punished by Zeus. In the Hebrew Bible, God was judge, jury, and prosecutor when Cain killed Abel. As the state's power as lawgiver grew, more laws governed behavior than ever before; the sum total of prohibited behavior has grown continuously. At the same time, as family, community, and church exerted their influences, we have become better behaved and more law-abiding. Even as the state stands as the socializer of last resort, it also defines through law the terrain on which we are schooled into acceptable behavior. In each of the previous modules, you were asked to pay special attention to patterns that are either social, historical, political, economic, or spatial. While reading this section, pay extra thought into their patterned connections, including how they develop, persist, and change. For example, what are the social features of different historic eras in crime and control? How do economic power and political power shape the spatial distribution of crime and control? Try to see the biggest picture possible, drawing lines between multiple spheres to see how they work together, or fail to work together, to control crime. After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of crime and a state. 2) Identify different relationships between crime and a state. 3) Analyze the consequences of state power for crime and control. 4) Analyze the patterns between state power, crime, and factors that are social, historical, political, economic, and spatial. 7) Conclusion No work due. In Perusall, you have until the end of Module 7 at 5 p.m. to earn full credit on earlier assignments. For when you reach the end, I’ll say in advance: Congratulations on completing the course. I hope you learned a lot. Crime is everywhere; always has been. Crime and control in the United States is unique, but shares a lot in common with other countries, past and present. Protect yourself out there: not just in the streets, but also on the information superhighway. Speaking of which, you should consider taking the Digital Crime Problem (CRJU 3405), or even completing the Digital Criminology Minor. Your constructive assessment of this course plays an indispensable role in shaping education at Georgia State University. After completing the course, please do the online course evaluation. Please be respectful when filling out your evaluation, as they really do matter and are read by many people. Thinking about your life after this semester, I hope you will consider joining another book club or starting your own. There are plenty of guides, my favorite being this one.

Now what?

After you finish the Appendix, refer back to the instructions in the subsection, Module 0, under Course Outline. That’s where you’ll see what (graded) work to do, by when. And oh, Module 0’s scoring metrics are the same as those used for the books, but you do a lot less: only 45 minutes for active engagement time; submit 7 instead of 25 high quality comments.

Appendix

The Syllabus continues with this Appendix…