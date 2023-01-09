Social Science & the American Crime Problem: An Open Online Course

CRJU 2200, Georgia State University | Last updated for Spring 2023
This document is a broad overview of Social Science & the American Crime Problem, as taught by Scott Jacques, at Georgia State University (GSU). The course is themed as a book club. Students read, annotate, discuss, and reflect on six books. Each book illuminates the development, persistence, and change of social, historical, political, economic, and/or spatial patterns in the American crime problem, including control of it. Each book is open access, so free for everyone. This document is open access, too. The course work is done on Perusall, a teaching software program that is free to everyone (but not open access per se). The course emphasizes no-cost learning and open educational resources (OER) for two reasons: to increase student success by eliminating the cost of textbooks; and, to increase the course’s impact by enabling other instructors to use or adapt it. The first outcome will boost students’ “return-on-investment” (ROI), the second will boost that of instructors. In addition, the course emphasizes Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILTed), especially clear and fair evaluation. After an introduction to the course, the rest of this document presents information on each book, the six of which we use to structure the course, prior to a conclusion module. This course syllabus includes the Appendix at the end.
To begin the course, familiarize yourself with this Syllabus (i.e., this document) and follow its instructions. This Syllabus is a general plan for the course, deviations may be necessary. The
Appendix
is part of this Syllabus. (Last updated January 8, 2024.)
CRJU 2200: SOCIAL SCIENCE & THE AMERICAN CRIME PROBLEM
This is a Core IMPACTS course that is part of the Social Sciences area.
Core IMPACTS refers to the core curriculum, which provides students with essential knowledge in foundational academic areas.
This course will help master course content, and support students’ broad academic and career goals.
This course should direct students toward a broad Orienting Question:
• How do I understand human experiences and connections?
Completion of this course should enable students to meet the following Learning Outcomes:
• Students will effectively analyze the complexity of human behavior, and how historical, economic, political, social, or geographic relationships develop, persist, or change.
Course content, activities and exercises in this course should help students develop the following Career-Ready Competencies:
• Intercultural Competence
• Perspective-Taking
• Persuasion
Department of Criminology, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University
CRN 14700, Spring 2024, Online Asynchronous
Scott Jacques, [email protected], not [email protected]
This course provides a broad theoretical and empirical overview of the American crime problem. Exploring crime from a social science perspective, the course develops a survey understanding of how the patterned influence of social institutions (family, government, schools), subcultures, and the psychology of everyday life come together to shape how society defines, organizes, and responds to crime.
After finishing this course, you should be able to:
Define and identify types of the American crime problem.
Distinguish between aspects of the American crime problem.
Analyze the causes and consequences of the American crime and control.
Critically evaluate theory, research, and policy on social scientific factors affecting crime and control.
Direct their own learning by managing your time, motivating yourself, and engaging independently.
Discover and act on their own curiosity by exploring topics in depth and connecting course topics to your own interests and goals.
This course is taught by several instructors at GSU, all of whom put their own spin on it. The version before you is mine. It aims to be one big open educational resource (OER): a package of learning materials that are “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions.”1 The goals are to increase, one, student success by removing a cost-barrier to knowledge and, two, the course’s impact by enabling other instructors to use and adapt it. What parts of this course are OER? This Syllabus and the six books that serve as our “readings.” Here, they are listed in alphabetical order (not their order of use):
Baldwin, Peter. 2021. Command and Persuade. MIT Press.
Benson, Sara. 2019. The Prison of Democracy. University of California Press.
Dijstelbloem, Huub. 2021. Borders as Infrastructure. MIT Press.
Gleeson, Shannon. 2016. Precarious Claims. University of California Press.
Popova, Milena. 2019. Sexual Consent. MIT Press.
Worden, Robert, and Sarah McLean. 2017. Mirage of Police Reform. University of California Press.
I’ve uploaded our materials to Perusall, a platform to “Amplify student engagement, collaboration, and community with the social annotation platform that works with all types of content, including books.” Though Perusall is not OER per se, it is free for students and instructors to use. All work is done and graded on Persuall: communally to annotate and individually to reflect. The Appendix has help-resources to get you started with Persuall.
This course emphasizes reading-and-writing with two activities: Annotation and Reflection. For each reading, you’ll “annotate” by highlighting its text to add comments, questions, replies, discussion points, et cetera. For the sum of readings in a module, you’ll “reflect” by writing about their connections to your personal experiences and views. Think of this course and these activities as part of our “book club.” The positive effects are seen in The Maximum Security Book Club, The Prison Book Club, and The Soul Knows No Bars, for example. By participating in our book club,2 you’ll know more about and better understand social science and the American crime problem, specifically. They’ll generally improve your vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. You’ll become a better (critical) thinker, writer, and communicator. You’ll develop intercultural competence, perspective-taking, and persuasion to better understand human experiences and connections.
Those activities are performed and evaluated (i.e., graded) as part of two assignment-types:
For each Annotation, you’ll focus on a reading, either this Syllabus or one of the 6 books (see Materials). Thus, there’s a total of 7 Annotations. With this assignment, I force your attention to aspects of the course-topic (social science and the American crime problem) that I want you to know (i.e., the readings’ lessons); but you choose which subaspects to focus on based on your interests (e.g., one chapter- or section-topic vs. another).
For each Reflection, you’ll draw on a reading. There’s a total of 7 Reflections, one for the introductory module and one per book. With this assignment, you explicitly connect the books to your life, such that the former informs the latter and vice versa.
Your final grade is calculated thusly:
Annotation: 85% of final grade; each is worth ~12.14%.
Reflection: 15% of final grade; each is worth ~2.14%.
The Appendix has more information on grading.
In addition to OER, this course emphasizes Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILTed)…
Annotation-work is scored through the Perusall algorithm based on predetermined scoring metrics and points, as shown below. Using this tool ensures that all students are objectively evaluated based on the same standards. Your “credit” is determined on an all-or-none basis, meaning you will either receive full points or no points for each assignment. You will receive full credit—in Perusall and automatically synced with iCollege—once you reach or exceed 100% on an assignment, as auto-graded by Perusall. Until you reach 100%, your score will be a 0 in Perusall and in iCollege; no partial credit is given. It is possible to reach 140% because the scoring metrics add up to this amount; see the following table. This gives you some discretion in where to focus your efforts and leeway in completion.
Metric in Perusall
Points Possible
How to Earn Points and Full-Credit on Annotation
“Content”
60
Submit 30 high-quality comments on the book
“Active Engagement Time”
60
Spend 4 hours actively engaging with the book
“Getting Responses”
20
Post 8 comments replied to by classmates
“Total”
140
Reach 100 points or more
Reflection-work is more straightforward: you need to answer each question (there’s usually four) with 100 words or more.
For Annotation- and Reflection-work, there are no “right” or “wrong” answers here, though they should be informed by the readings. The only rules are you must (1) seriously interact with the readings and your peers, (2) not quote, but rather always use your own words, and (3) behave with academic integrity. Breaking a rule is punished with a score of zero on the assignment, and, for the third rule, possibly other sanctions; for details, see “Academic Integrity” in the Appendix.
You must always access Perusall assignments via their respective links on our iCollege homepage. Otherwise, your grades won’t transfer automatically and that’s bad for your grade.
There are eight modules (sections) in this course, starting with Module 0 and ending with Module 7. Module 0 is introductory. Modules 0-6 are two weeks each, with work due on their last-Friday at 5 pm. Module 7 is a single week for make-up work. This table lists the course’s modules (0-7) with their respective pattern of emphasis, timing, assignments, and readings. Module-to-module, we have the same sequence of activities: read; as you go, annotate (including discuss); at the end, reflect. The work is consistent so you can focus on the lessons. All work is done, submitted, and graded on Persuall; see the Appendix for help using it. To be clear, there are no tests, large exams, or final projects. Rather, your performance is evaluated throughout the semester. This means you can provide a reasonable, steady level of effort throughout the semester. The workload is manageable if you budget your time well. Everyone processes information at different speeds, so you will have to figure out for yourself how much time it takes. As a general rule, a 3 credit hour course should require 7-8 hours of work per week (in a fall/spring semester).
Module #)
Pattern of Emphasis
Weeks in Semester
Reading for Annotation and Reflection
Due 5 pm
0) -
W1-2
Syllabus (this doc)
Jan 19
1) Social
W3-4
Sexual Consent
Feb 2
2) Historical
W5-6
Prison of Democracy
Feb 16
3) Political
W7-8
Mirage of Police Reform
Mar 1
4) Economic
W9-10
Precarious Claims
Mar 22
5) Spatial
W11-12
Borders as Infrastructure
Apr 5
6) All
W13-14
Command and Persuade
Apr 19
7) -
W15
Make-up
Apr 26
The first two weeks of the semester are for Module 0. The objective is to familiarize you with the course structure, activities, and learning platform Perusall.3 This work is graded and due at the module’s end; refer to the Course Outline for the exact date. There is one reading in Module 0: this Syllabus, AKA “Introduction.” You’ll annotate it, then complete your first Reflection. You should begin this work after you finish reading this Syllabus (on crimrxiv.com) and the Appendix (on scottjacques.pubpub.org). Once you’re ready, complete the assignments in this order by following these steps:
Assignment
1) Where to start
2) What work to do
3) How to get full-credit
1) “Introduction: Read, Annotate, Discuss”
Click the associated link on our iCollege homepage
Reread and annotate in Perusall
Fulfill scoring criteria for Annotation-work
2) “Introduction: Reflection”
Same as above
Answer the questions
Fulfill scoring criteria for Reflection-work
There’s no new work during Module 7. You have until its end (see Course Outline) to earn full credit on earlier assignments that are incomplete…
Next, you’ll annotate and reflect on books in Modules 1-6. The objective is to fulfill the Course Goals, above. This work is graded and due at each module’s end; refer to the Course Outline for exact dates. In each Module, 1-6, there’s ONE document to annotate: the book. Each book is its own document in Perusall. You’ll annotate each document and, in turn, complete the associated Reflection. When you’re ready to start any of Modules 1-6, complete the same steps above: in iCollege, open the Annotation (e.g., “Sexual Consent: Read, Annotate, Discuss”), which’ll bring you to Persuall, where you write comments and actively engage with the book; once finished, open the Reflection via iCollege and answer the questions in Perusall.
Ideally, if you were to evenly space-out a module’s work over its two-week period, you’d do something like:
Early in the first week, read and form your thoughts on the reading; in Perusall, refer to the instructions for “critical reading questions.”
In the first and second weeks, annotate the reading; in Perusall, refer to the instructions for “annotation themes.”
In the second week, reply to classmates to discuss the reading; refer to the instructions for “discussion themes.”
Finally, any time before the deadline, address the Reflection questions based on what you’ve learned, connecting them to your personal experiences and views.
Because this course is part of the “Core IMPACTS” program, Modules 1-5 emphasize a different pattern: social, historical, political, economic, or spatial. Module 6 brings them together. You’ll analyze how these factors (“variables”) affect, and get affected by, aspects of the American crime problem. Further details, including module-specific learning outcomes, are in this final table.
Module) Reading title
Why this book
Pay special attention
Learning objectives
Note: The above format/pattern is used below.
0) Syllabus
To get practice with the platform, and get a stronger sense of this course, you will read, annotate, discuss, and reflect on this document. You do the reflection last, accessing the assignment via a separate link on our iCollege homepage: “Introduction: Reflection.” More details are at this document’s end.
1 ) Sexual Consent
We begin the course with Sexual Consent, by Milena Popova. This may seem like a strange selection, so let us tell you the backstory. In an earlier version of this course, there was a module on "Sex," with books about rape, pedophiles, sex trafficking, and prostitution. It was the fourth book, to be exact. When the time came, students emailed me to say they had been sexually assaulted in the past, explaining how this affected them and their ability to study. Obviously this is heartbreaking. A big part of the American crime problem is sexual assault. Among college students, it probably causes more harm than any other offense. It is hard to know because, understandably, many victims are reluctant to talk about it. So when I saw Sexual Consent is open access, I decided to assign it from the start so the lessons can be used ASAP.
While reading, pay special attention to social patterns in sexual assault and its control, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why social factors (e.g., cultures, institutions) are evident in the motives, processes, and consequences of sexual assault.
After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of sexual assault. 2) Identify different types of sexual assault. 3) Identify different types of control as relates to sexual assault. 4) Analyze social patterns in sexual assault. 5) Analyze social patterns in the control of sexual assault.
2) Prison of Democracy
The next book is Sara Benson's The Prison of Democracy: Race, Leavenworth, and the Culture of Law. The first selection (Sexual Assault) shows the American crime problem is not a distant phenomenon, but in our homes and on our college campuses. With the second book, we go the opposite direction: back in time more than a hundred years, to a very different type of campus: that of a prison, namely Leavenworth Penitentiary on the Kansas/Missouri border. We must know history to understand the present and predict or improve the future. From a social science perspective, the “beauty” of a prison is it makes control so visible. The layout of a prison is not random but, instead, reflects the societies in which they are constructed. Different times and places have varying views of crime and punishment, criminals and governments. As they change, they qualitatively reshape prison; altering its purpose, administration, and architecture of prison. Likewise, socio-historical changes affect the quantity of control, such as the number of prisons and prisoners. As you may know, the United States has the highest imprisonment rate of any country in the world. It has not always been like that.
While reading, pay special attention to historical patterns in prison, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why temporal eras (i.e., chronological event spans, or years, distinguished by their events etc.) of prison design—purpose, administration, and architecture—are similar, different, why, and to what effect.
After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of prison. 2) Identify different types of prison. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of prison. 4) Explain and evaluate links between prison’s various purposes, administrative models, and architectural designs.
3) Mirage of Police Reform
Our third book is Robert E. Worden and Sarah J. McLean's Mirage of Police Reform: Procedural Justice and Police Legitimacy. Police bring offenders (e.g., people who commit sexual assault) to the court system, which sends them to prison, among other destinations. Police departments and officers have the power to police, you could say. Like prison, police have varying purposes, practices, and technologies (architectural and otherwise). At present, in historical perspective, the police have more power than ever. The public grants this power for its own protection. But "the public" is made up of many populations. Serving them, in toto and as segments, is a matter of politics and public affairs. Ideally, everyone finds themselves in a win-win position, but competing interests and zero-sum games are the reality of governance. “To protect and serve” is easier said than done, especially as the lines between “good guy” and “bad guy” dissipate. Some policing measures do more harm than good, despite the best intentions of police and the public that empowers them.
While reading, pay special attention to political patterns in police/ing and authority more broadly, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how, why, and to what effect police/ing are shaped by shared and competing interests in government and public affairs.
After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of authority and police. 2) Identify different relationships between authority and policing. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of police. 4) Explain and evaluate the reciprocal effects of authority and police.
4) Precarious Claims
With Shannon Gleeson's book, Precarious Claims: The Promise and Failure of Workplace Protections in the United States, we bring the course back to another “everyday” problem that receives less attention, and less control, than it deserves: employers victimizing their employees. Like sexual assault, work victimization is not always recognized as criminal. Despite causing substantial harm, work victimization gets perceived as “less serious” than stereotyped versions of robbery and burglary, for instance. This is generally true of “white collar crime”: that is nonviolent, financially motivated, and occurs in the context of legal business. Workers and companies are in conflict, just ask Karl Marx. Companies reap a bigger profit when they pay workers less. They save money by putting workers in harm’s way; by refusing to acknowledge wrongdoing; and, by minimizing financial compensation for victims. When something goes wrong on the job, what do employees do?
While reading, pay special attention to economic patterns in workplace victimization, protection, and legal remedies, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why those behaviors are shaped by the financial benefits/rewards and costs/risks for companies, workers, and others.
After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of workplace victimization. 2) Identify different types of workplace victimization. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of workplace victimization. 4) Explain and evaluate different efforts to prevent and remedy workplace victimization.
5) Borders as Infrastructure
In this fifth module, we gain international perspective with Huub Dijstelbloem's Borders as Infrastructure: The Technopolitics of Border Control. By definition, action is international when it occurs across countries, the realm of political geography. A border is an imaginary line in space, separating one sovereign territory from another. Border control amounts to letting the "right people" across the line, in either direction; stopping the rest; and, protecting everyone but, in reality, some people more than others. To the extent that nations work together in border control, they engage in international cooperation; against each other, international competition. Nations come into cooperation and competition for many reasons. Enemies can become bedfellows; neighbors into combatants. All of this has been complicated--in some ways improved, in others damaged--by technological revolutions, the most recent due to computers and the internet, which eviscerated physical borders with digital bridges, but that also give powerful new tools to those who control "our" borders. How and why are borders put up and maintained, taken down and evaded? (Ideally, we would read a book that more so puts the United States centerstage, but such a book has not been written, or at least not published open access.)
While reading, pay special attention to spatial patterns in border control, especially how those patterns develop, persist, and change. Think about how and why the geography of nations and people, crime and security affect who is allowed where, and how that is enforced.
After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of border control. 2) Identify different types of border control. 3) Analyze the causes and consequences of border control. 4) Explain and evaluate different efforts to control borders.
6) Command and Persuade
Our final book is Command and Persuade: Crime, Law, and the State across History, by Peter Baldwin. This section culminates our exploration of analog crime and control. We started with sexual consent/assault, then went to imprisonment, policing, workplace victimization, and border control. This last book is more sweeping, intended as a general treatment of crime and control. Likewise, I want you to approach this book by "zooming out." Think "big ideas." Try to see what makes humans the same, and what divides us. These differences and similarities are social, historical, political, economical, and spatial. How are they generally patterned with crime and control? How have these patterns developed, persisted, and changed?
In each of the previous modules, you were asked to pay special attention to patterns that are either social, historical, political, economic, or spatial. While reading this section, pay extra thought into their patterned connections, including how they develop, persist, and change. For example, what are the social features of different historic eras in crime and control? How do economic power and political power shape the spatial distribution of crime and control? Try to see the biggest picture possible, drawing lines between multiple spheres to see how they work together, or fail to work together, to control crime.
After completing this module’s learning activities, you should be able to: 1) Define the features of crime and a state. 2) Identify different relationships between crime and a state. 3) Analyze the consequences of state power for crime and control. 4) Analyze the patterns between state power, crime, and factors that are social, historical, political, economic, and spatial.
7) Conclusion
No work due. In Perusall, you have until the end of Module 7 at 5 p.m. to earn full credit on earlier assignments. For when you reach the end, I’ll say in advance: Congratulations on completing the course. I hope you learned a lot. Crime is everywhere; always has been. Crime and control in the United States is unique, but shares a lot in common with other countries, past and present. Protect yourself out there: not just in the streets, but also on the information superhighway. Speaking of which, you should consider taking the Digital Crime Problem (CRJU 3405), or even completing the Digital Criminology Minor. Your constructive assessment of this course plays an indispensable role in shaping education at Georgia State University. After completing the course, please do the online course evaluation. Please be respectful when filling out your evaluation, as they really do matter and are read by many people. Thinking about your life after this semester, I hope you will consider joining another book club or starting your own. There are plenty of guides, my favorite being this one.4
After you finish the Appendix, refer back to the instructions in the subsection, Module 0, under Course Outline. That’s where you’ll see what (graded) work to do, by when. And oh, Module 0’s scoring metrics are the same as those used for the books, but you do a lot less: only 45 minutes for active engagement time; submit 7 instead of 25 high quality comments.
The Syllabus continues with this Appendix…