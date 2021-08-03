Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 03, 2021

Beyond the "Ferguson Effect" on crime: Examining its influence on law enforcement personnel

by Chrystina Hoffman, Joshua Hinkle, and Logan S. Ledford
Published onSep 03, 2021
The purpose of the current study is to examine the influence tensions over high-profile officer-involved shootings have had on Atlanta police officers’ ability to do their jobs and whether these impacts vary by officer race. Data was collected between August and October of 2016. A total of 241 police officers across six zones completed the self-administered survey. Findings indicate that while white officers, on average, felt the impacts of recent tensions surrounding officer-involved shootings more strongly, non-white officers were more likely to say they would leave policing if offered a better paying job in another field. This study provides insight into racial differences in the impacts of recent tensions and protests over fatal officer-involved shootings.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
