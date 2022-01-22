Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 22, 2022

Crime in the Age of the Smart Machine: A Zuboffian Approach to Computers and Crime

by Kevin F Steinmetz
Published onFeb 22, 2022
by Kevin F Steinmetz
  • Published on Feb 23, 2022
  • www.crimejusticejournal.com
This analysis ruminates on the quintessential qualities that underpin the relationship between computers and crime by drawing from the foundational work of Shoshana Zuboff, a scholar whose work has to date been largely ignored in the study of crime. From this perspective, computers are best described as “informating” machines that require “intellective skills” in both licit and illicit forms of work. The first part of this analysis describes the role of such skills in the commission of computer-related crimes and considers factors that affect the degree to which such skills are necessary for perpetration. The second part considers how a Zuboffian approach can inform examinations of other subjects that have historically been considered important for criminological inquiries, including learning and subculture, the emotional experience of crime, and perceptions held by offenders and victims.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
