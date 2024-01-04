Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 04, 2024

Analysis of CSEM offenders on the Dark Web using honeypots to geolocate IP addresses from Spain

Gallo-Serpillo, F., & Valls-Prieto, J. (2024). Analysis of CSEM offenders on the dark web using honeypots to geolocate IP addresses from Spain. Computers in Human Behavior, 154, 108137.

by Facundo Gallo-Serpillo and Javier Valls-Prieto
Published onJan 04, 2024
Analysis of CSEM offenders on the Dark Web using honeypots to geolocate IP addresses from Spain
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Analysis of CSEM offenders on the dark web using honeypots to geolocate IP addresses from Spain
by Facundo Gallo-Serpillo and Javier Valls-Prieto
  • Hide Description
  • linkinghub.elsevier.com
Description

Article published in Computers in Human Behavior

Abstract

Gathering evidence in cybercrime is a complex process. Under this premise, it is very important to have cutting-edge methodologies that allow the observation of criminal phenomena on the Internet and protect the personal integrity of the investigator, especially when the content is extremely critical and is located in the so-called dark zone of the Internet (hereinafter Dark Web). This article develops a new research methodology in the field of cybercrime based on the use of honeypots, and its main objective is to evaluate the ability to de-anonymize users in the Tor network to collect geographic coordinates and demographic data on the Dark Web in order to obtain digital evidence related to minors sexual (CSEM) offenders. The information collected aims to map the consumption of CSEM through cartograms, with a particular focus on the Spanish territory. The outcomes demonstrate the ability of using honeypots to assess the prevalence of CSEM consumption on the Dark Web. Future improvements of the methodology will be discussed.

Analysis of CSEM offenders on the Dark Web using honeypots-01724166160808.pdf
615 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with