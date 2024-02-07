CrimRxiv celebrates one-year at the University of Manchester by announcing new initiative, Curation Hubs

CrimRxiv, criminology’s global open access hub and repository, celebrated its one-year anniversary at the University of Manchester (UoM). Next month will mark the half-year anniversary of the CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of criminology’s leading institutions with UoM at the forefront.

“Being part of CrimRxiv is an incredible journey,” said David Buil-Gil, the platform’s Managing Moderator and a Senior Lecturer in UoM’s Department of Criminology. “Open criminology is thriving. It’s been inspiring to witness its growth. Younger generations can’t fathom a world where research isn’t openly shared.”

CrimRxiv’s Director and a Professor of Criminology at UoM, Nicholas Lord, commented, “Criminology is moving from behind paywalls into the open. At UoM, we’re committed to developing the technological and social infrastructures needed for a truly public criminology. CrimRxiv is a Pnyx of Digital Futures.”

To commemorate CrimRxiv’s success and push ahead, the Consortium has announced its newest initiative: Curation Hubs, expert- and community-led special collections of existing works. Each Hub highlights a different criminological niche by centralizing its most notable open-access publications, selected by experts with recommendations from anyone.

“We’ve been working on this initiative for years,” explained CrimRxiv’s founder and associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “UoM’s leadership got us this far: first, by becoming CrimRxiv’s home; second, by supporting the Consortium; now, as the leader of our newest strategy for upping criminology’s usage, Curation Hubs.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.