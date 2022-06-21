Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 21, 2022DOI

A qualitative evaluation of bystander training: What works?

by Nicola Roberts and Heaven Marsh
Published onJul 21, 2022
A qualitative evaluation of bystander training: What works?
A qualitative evaluation of bystander training: What works?
by Nicola Roberts and Heaven Marsh
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022
Description

Research shows that bystander training has the potential to reduce violence and abuse. It is not clear how and why the training works. We evaluated bystander training to find out what works. We found that interactive techniques, such as group discussions, ‘the video’, and the use of real-world examples were the best ways of delivering the training because they stood out and were remembered by participants. These findings add to the paucity of research on what works in bystander training, and in doing so, raises implications for the design and delivery of future training.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with