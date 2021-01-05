Is Knowledge Contagious? Diffusion of Violence-Risk-Reporting Practices Across Clinicians’ Professional Networks

Description

The knowledge–practice gap remains a challenge in many fields. Health research has shown that professional networks influence various aspects of patient care, including diffusion of innovative practices. In the current study, we examined the potential utility of professional networks to spread the use of violence-risk-assessment tools in forensic psychiatric settings. A total of 6,664 reports, written by 708 clinicians, were used to examine the effect of clinicians’ use of risk-assessment tools on subsequent reports by other clinicians with whom they share patients. Results show that professional networks serve as an important channel for the spread of assessment practices. Simulation of a continuing education program showed that targeting more influential clinicians in the network could be 3 times more efficient at disseminating best practices than randomly training clinicians. Decision-makers may consider using professional networks to identify and train influential clinicians to maximize diffusion of the use of risk-assessment instruments.