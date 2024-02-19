Skip to main content
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Mar 19, 2024

Effects of correctional body-worn cameras on responses to resistance: A randomized controlled trial in a jail setting

by Daniel S. Lawrence, Bryce E. Peterson, Michael D. White, Brittany C. Cunningham, and James R. Coldren, Jr.
Published onMar 19, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Effects of Correctional Body-Worn Cameras on Responses to Resistance: A Randomized Controlled Trial in a Jail Setting
by Daniel S. Lawrence, Bryce E. Peterson, Michael D. White, Brittany C. Cunningham, and James R. Coldren Jr
Description

Article published in Justice Quarterly

Abstract

Little is known about the scope of use-of-force incidents in carceral settings, nor the impact of efforts to control it. Correctional agencies have recently begun adopting body-worn cameras (BWCs) to mitigate such incidents and improve institutional management. We conducted a one-year randomized controlled trial of BWCs among the 12 housing units in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Virginia. We collected data on the 97 response-to-resistance (RTR) events that occurred during our study period, including deputies’ control methods (physical controls, restraints, weapons) and residents’ resistance levels (passive, active, aggressive) during these events. Using negative binomial regression, we found a 40% decrease in RTR events in unit-months with BWCs. We also found 37% and 52% reductions in the use of physical controls by deputies and the occurrence of resident active resistance, respectively. We situate these findings in the correctional context and discuss their implications for policy and future research.

Correctional BWCs on Uses of Force_PREPRINT-71710764817894.pdf
397 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
