Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Oral History of Criminology Project
Published on Mar 03, 2019

Richard Bennett

Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Past President

by Oral History of Criminology Project
Published onMar 03, 2019
Richard Bennett
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Richard Bennett
Richard Bennett
  • Hide Description
  • www.criminologystories.com
Description

Version-of-record at criminologystories.com

Abstract

Richard Bennett specializes in comparative criminology, criminal justice systems, and police organization and procedures. He earned degrees from Washington State University (Ph.D.), Florida State University (M.A.), and Randolph-Macon College (B.A.). He published extensively in top journals like Social Forces, Criminology, Justice Quarterly, and Police Quarterly. He has contributed significantly to the academic community, serving on the editorial boards of several prestigious criminal justice journals, and holding the position of Past President of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. Bennett’s role as a consultant to various national and international organizations further underscores his influence and commitment to improving criminal justice systems and policing practices worldwide.
(Visit Bennett’s profile on Google Scholar here.)

With Brendan Dooley (2019)

Keywords: Washington state University, American University, Randolph-Macon College, Florida State University, Richard Myren, James Short, Policing, Caribbean criminology, comparative criminal justice.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with