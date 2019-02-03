Abstract

Richard Bennett specializes in comparative criminology, criminal justice systems, and police organization and procedures. He earned degrees from Washington State University (Ph.D.), Florida State University (M.A.), and Randolph-Macon College (B.A.). He published extensively in top journals like Social Forces, Criminology, Justice Quarterly, and Police Quarterly. He has contributed significantly to the academic community, serving on the editorial boards of several prestigious criminal justice journals, and holding the position of Past President of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. Bennett’s role as a consultant to various national and international organizations further underscores his influence and commitment to improving criminal justice systems and policing practices worldwide.

