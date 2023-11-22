Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Preprints + Working PapersUniversity of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
Published on Dec 22, 2023DOI

Adjusting for systematic and differential errors using simulations

Training materials for short course ‘Adjustment Methods for Data Quality Problems: Missing Data, Measurement Error, and Misclassification.’

by Jose Pina-Sánchez, Ian Brunton-Smith, David Buil-Gil, Alexandru Cernat, and Albert Varela
Published onDec 22, 2023
Adjusting for systematic and differential errors using simulations
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Adjusting for systematic and differential errors using simulations
by Jose Pina-Sánchez, Ian Brunton-Smith, David Buil-Gil, Alexandru Cernat, and Albert Varela
  • Hide Description
  • recountingcrime.files.wordpress.com
Description

ESRC-funded 'Recounting Crime' project website

Abstract

In this workshop we are going to see how we can adjust for systematic and differential forms of measurement error using simulations. This is the least sophisticated way of adjusting for measurement error, but as we will see it is quite flexible in that it can be used to represent a wide range of measurement error processes. This approach involves modifying the error-prone variable in order to strip away the measurement error process at play, so we can retrieve the values of the unobserved true variable. This is the first practical exercise from day 2 of the short course ‘Adjustment Methods for Data Quality Problems: Missing Data, Measurement Error, and Misclassification.’ You can download the associated lecture slides and data here: https://github.com/jmpinasanchez/measurement

simulations_practical_17thdecember2023-1.pdf
408 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with