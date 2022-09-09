Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Oct 09, 2022DOI

How citizens stop riots: Analyzing the case of the 2021 Dutch curfew riots

by Marly van Bruchem and colleagues
Published onOct 09, 2022
How citizens stop riots: Analyzing the case of the 2021 Dutch curfew riots
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
How citizens stop riots: Analyzing the case of the 2021 Dutch curfew riots
by Marly van Bruchem, Laura Hendriks, Hans Myhre Sunde, Don Weenink, Lasse Suonperä Liebst, and Marie Rosenkrantz Lindegaard
  • Hide Description
  • dx.doi.org
Description

The causes of riots have been extensively researched. Comparatively, little is known about why riots are prevented from occurring. We address this gap with a qualitative analysis of the 2021 Dutch curfew riots as a case. We video observed and interviewed 40 formal and informal guardians who were present during the riots, some of which did not escalate. The informal guardians—acting as intimate handlers—were found to have direct de-escalatory effects, operative because of their well-developed social community bounds: The rioters avoided jeopardizing these bonds of attachment, which also created a more positive image of the police through guardian-police collaborations. Our findings stress the importance of social bonds for the effectiveness of guardianship action. We discuss the generalizability of this finding for other crimes and consider practical implications for riot management.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with