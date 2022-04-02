Skip to main content
Published on May 02, 2022

The transition of alcohol control in China 1990-2019: Impacts and recommendations

by Aqian Hu, Heng Jiang, Rowan Dowling, Lei Guo, Xiaoxi Zhao, Wei Hao, and Xiaojun Xiang
Published on May 02, 2022
  Published on Jul 01, 2022
The harmful use of alcohol is a severe public health issue globally. Chinese per-capita alcohol consumption has increased sharply in recent decades, which has contributed to a rise in alcohol-related problems. In this article we present an analysis of Chinese alcohol policy, beginning with a characterization of alcohol consumption in China followed by an examination of how the nation's alcohol control policy has evolved over the past 30 years, identifying shortcomings and obstacles to improvement. Finally, we present several recommendations informed by the Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol and the SAFER Technical Package-Five Areas of Intervention at National and Subnational Levels (SAFER initiative), to the areas of taxation, alcohol availability, alcohol marketing regulation, and treatment.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with