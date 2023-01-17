Why Is My Criminology Curriculum Still so White? “Race” and Racism as “Blind Spots” in UK Criminology Teaching and Student Recommendations for the Future

Description

This article centers undergraduate criminology students’ concerns regarding their overwhelmingly white criminology curriculum. Situated at a UK university, this research draws upon focus groups and interviews with students and outlines three findings. Firstly, teaching on “race” and racism rarely arises. When it does, it focuses on “watershed moments” which are explored within singular sessions. Secondly, the white curriculum reinforces white, male and Western theoretical standpoints as the archetype, leading to feelings of disconnection. Thirdly, seminar discussions result in silence or racist viewpoints being shared, with these not adequately managed by lecturers. White students do not see themselves as part of a broader racialized structure, whilst some racialized students remain silent to enhance connection with their white classmates or to protect themselves from racism. This article acts as an urgent call for criminologists to reflect upon their current pedagogical choices and to begin embedding “race” and racism in the criminology curriculum.