Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 01, 2025DOI

Moral Learning and Decision-Making Across the Lifespan

Moral learning and decision-making are crucial throughout our lives, from infancy to old age. Emerging evidence suggests that there are important differences in learning and decision-making in moral situations across the lifespan, and these are underpinned by co-occurring ...

by Patricia L. Lockwood, Wouter van den Bos, and Jean-Claude Dreher
Published onFeb 01, 2025
Moral Learning and Decision-Making Across the Lifespan
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Moral Learning and Decision-Making Across the Lifespan
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Annual Review of Psychology

Abstract

Moral learning and decision-making are crucial throughout our lives, from infancy to old age. Emerging evidence suggests that there are important differences in learning and decision-making in moral situations across the lifespan, and these are underpinned by co-occurring changes in the use of model-based values and theory of mind. Here, we review the decision neuroscience literature on moral choices and moral learning considering four key concepts. We show how in the earliest years, a sense of self/other distinction is foundational. Sensitivity to intention versus outcome is crucial for several moral concepts and is most similar in our earliest and oldest years. Across all ages, basic shifts in the influence of theory of mind and model-free and model-based learning support moral decision-making. Moving forward, a computational approach to key concepts of morality can help provide a mechanistic account and generate new hypotheses to test across the whole lifespan.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with