Graffiti writers choose locations that optimize exposure

ABSTRACT

We investigate the spatial decision-making of graffiti writers when selecting target locations, examining how street segment characteristics influence exposure. Extending the rational choice perspective to expressive offending, we collected data through Systematic Social Observation in Ghent’s city center in November 2017, covering 12,655 graffiti instances across 2,233 street segments. The SSO involved counting graffiti items and public facilities likely to attract crowds, and measuring street network centrality. Conditional logit models assessed the impact of these characteristics on graffiti location choices. Results show that street network centrality and the presence of bars, night shops, residential units, and schools significantly increased graffiti writers’ preferences. Our findings suggest that graffiti writers aim to maximize exposure, highlighting the rational choice perspective’s relevance for expressive offending.