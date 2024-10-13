Skip to main content
Ghent University, Department of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 13, 2024

Graffiti writers choose locations that optimize exposure

We investigate the spatial decision-making of graffiti writers when selecting target locations, examining how street segment characteristics influence exposure. Extending the rational choice perspective to expressive offending, we collected data through Systematic Social ...

by Kuralarasan Kumar, Wim Bernasco, and Christophe Vandeviver
Published onNov 13, 2024
This Pub is a Preprint of
by Kumar, Kuralarasan, Bernasco, Wim, and Vandeviver, Christophe
  • Published on Jan 01, 2024
Postprint available via https://biblio.ugent.be/

We investigate the spatial decision-making of graffiti writers when selecting target locations, examining how street segment characteristics influence exposure. Extending the rational choice perspective to expressive offending, we collected data through Systematic Social Observation in Ghent’s city center in November 2017, covering 12,655 graffiti instances across 2,233 street segments. The SSO involved counting graffiti items and public facilities likely to attract crowds, and measuring street network centrality. Conditional logit models assessed the impact of these characteristics on graffiti location choices. Results show that street network centrality and the presence of bars, night shops, residential units, and schools significantly increased graffiti writers’ preferences. Our findings suggest that graffiti writers aim to maximize exposure, highlighting the rational choice perspective’s relevance for expressive offending.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
