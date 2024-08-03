Networks of persistence: A new framework for protracted displacement from a Georgian lens

Abstract

Millions of internally displaced people are living in their own countries in a temporary status called ‘protracted displacement’, a term not without its debates. We use a social network analysis database to assess how social interactions and demographic characteristics, including the relative location of resettlement, may contribute to IDP integration during the first 2 years of displacement. Our analysis of information from 57 internally displaced individuals in the aftermath of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, finds that networks of persistence, rather than survival or integration, characterize patterns of protracted displacement within 2 years of displacement. This suggests a need for rethinking the mainstream definitions to ensure vital resources are provided to displaced populations to promote timely integration.