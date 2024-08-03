Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Networks of persistence: A new framework for protracted displacement from a Georgian lens

Millions of internally displaced people are living in their own countries in a temporary status called ‘protracted displacement’, a term not without its debates. We use a social network analysis database to assess how social interactions and demographic characteristics, ...

by Jared Dmello and Beth Mitchneck
Abstract

Millions of internally displaced people are living in their own countries in a temporary status called ‘protracted displacement’, a term not without its debates. We use a social network analysis database to assess how social interactions and demographic characteristics, including the relative location of resettlement, may contribute to IDP integration during the first 2 years of displacement. Our analysis of information from 57 internally displaced individuals in the aftermath of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, finds that networks of persistence, rather than survival or integration, characterize patterns of protracted displacement within 2 years of displacement. This suggests a need for rethinking the mainstream definitions to ensure vital resources are provided to displaced populations to promote timely integration.

ISSN 2766-7170
