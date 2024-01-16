Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
NewsCrimRxiv ConsortiumGhent University, Department of Criminology
Published on Jan 16, 2024DOI

CrimRxiv Consortium joined by Ghent University, the 20th Founding Member

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, has announced its 20th Founding Member: Ghent University’s Department of Criminology, one of the largest such-departments in Europe and part of a global top-100 university. ...

Published onJan 16, 2024
CrimRxiv Consortium joined by Ghent University, the 20th Founding Member
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to
CrimRxiv launches its Consortium - An international, institutional network of open criminology's leaders, supporters, & providers
CrimRxiv launches its Consortium - An international, institutional network of open criminology's leaders, supporters, & providers
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 02, 2023
  • www.crimrxiv.com
Description

Read the original press release about the Consortium's launch

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, has announced its 20th Founding Member: Ghent University’s Department of Criminology, one of the largest such-departments in Europe and part of a global top-100 university.

“Ghent is at the forefront of open criminology: their people are active in it; their institutional repository is full,” said the founder of CrimRxiv and its associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University.

Ghent University is the first Belgian group to join the Consortium, launched fall 2023. They are the 20th Founding Member overall, joining groups from Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and United States.

“Our department proudly stands as a Founding Member,” said Christophe Vandeviver, a research professor in criminology at Ghent University. “We’re dedicated to creating a more inclusive discipline, where the exchange of ideas and findings can flourish unhindered; not only for researchers, but everyone.”

The Consortium’s purpose is to make the world better by making criminology open access: free to use and adapt. “Open science is a philosophy that aligns with our values of transparency, collaboration, and the democratization of knowledge,” added Vandeviver. “We’re making criminology more inclusive to accelerate discovery and change.”

To increase the Consortium’s visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their open access publications. Ghent University’s Hub highlights their faculty’s research. Visit it now to browse their latest work.

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with