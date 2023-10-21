Dating violence prevention programs for at-risk adolescents: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Description

Dating violence (DV) is a social problem that affects adolescents worldwide. Previous systematic reviews have mainly examined universal prevention programs with varying designs and outcomes. The absence of systematic reviews that focus on at-risk adolescents limits knowledge about what is being done and what type of interventions are more effective. This systematic review synthesizes studies on DV programs for at-risk adolescents. The following databases were searched: PsycINFO, Scopus, and Web of Science. A total of 5663 studies were identified; 17 were included in the systematic review and 11 in the meta-analysis. Randomized control trials (RCTs) and quasi-experimental studies with a follow-up longer than a month were included. The composite scores showed significant reductions in DV victimization and perpetration. The results also highlighted decreased physical and sexual violence perpetration. However, psychological, sexual violence victimization and DV attitudes showed no significant changes. This systematic review is the first to focus on at-risk adolescents, and the first meta-analysis to assess physical, psychological, sexual and cyber violence and attitudes toward DV in this population. Knowledge of existing programs is key for determining the needs of adolescents who are vulnerable to experiencing DV and establishing proposals to improve to increase the effectiveness of these interventions.